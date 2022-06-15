The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Thursday, June 16, 2022

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on Thursday, June 16, 2022, and when we look at what is happening astrological, we know why.

Thursday, we are reminded to see the whole journey and to avoid getting lost in the minor moments. Success is not achieved in a single step, and it takes time.

Energetically, there is a shift in prioritizing what matters most to you and what you want to accomplish.

Over the past month or so, what was important has changed. How you saw your life playing out expanded, and what truths you let direct your life are different.

The Super Full Moon in Sagittarius was an important moment. You to recognize what your truth is. Now is the time to allow yourself to believe in the impossible. You are ready to pursue your dreams.

It's time to validate your truth so that the opinions of others won't sway you.

The Moon will be in Capricorn and connect with Venus in Taurus, Neptune in Pisces, and Pluto in Capricorn.

There is a lot of energy today centered around the truth of your heart and the relationship you create because of that.

Make sure you allow yourself time to feel the depth of your emotions, especially if it has to do with an important relationship dynamic.

Even in this, it is important to pay more attention to all the reasons it will succeed instead of the few that cause doubt.

Even the most inspiring dream will ask you to get real about how to bring it to fruition, and that is what today is for.

In the evening hours, the Moon drifts into Aquarius, giving you a sense of accomplishment and success for following your path.

That is the key to success because, on your path, you are the one who gets to make the rules and set the pace.

Cancer, Aquarius, and Sagittarius are three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Here's why, per astrology.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

As the Moon makes its way through diligent Capricorn, no stone will be left unturned in your emotional world. This is important for you as it raises awareness about what is occurring within your romantic relationships. As much as you are a sensitive water sign, feeling everything can sometimes be overwhelming.

Make sure today you do not take the path of least resistance or head into avoidance.

As the Moon aligns with Venus in Taurus, Neptune in Pisces, and Pluto in Capricorn, a lot of truth can be found. This is especially true for how you fantasized something would turn out versus what has occurred.

Being more centered and feeling the reality of any situation allows you to stay focused on what needs to be done now. When you are in this space, an incredible amount of power is at your disposal. Utilize this and realize that anything you are putting off feeling later will only ultimately make things more challenging.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Saturn retrograde is in full swing, retracing some of its steps through your sign. This may mean that some previous themes or concerns are coming back around. This time though, you have learned something. Reflect on what is going on now that brings issues back up from 2021.

While you have moved through them once already, this is a chance to go even deeper.

It also creates a space where because of the work that you have previously done, you are now in the position to be able to reap the rewards of your effort.

Once the Moon dips into Aquarius in the evening hours, your emotions become a glowing beacon for you.

Advertisement Open your heart to the love that awaits! CLICK HERE and get a psychic reading today.

While you are often thought to be detached, your immense ability to feel everything allows you to move so independently in your life.

You truly are the creator of your fate and your destiny, and today’s energy allows you to revisit a previous situation with a newfound level of growth and awareness.

Do not spend time doubting your choices or even if you can shift things to the current reality. You must radiate as your true self and embody all the growth you have achieved.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The Sun currently in Gemini is bringing up all sorts of themes connected to your romantic history and your chosen relationships. Today as the Gemini Sun unites with Saturn retrograde in Aquarius and Neptune in Pisces, it is time to start embracing the abundance that is trying to take root.

The interesting thing about Saturn retrograde is that it is always trying to give you a chance to choose growth which means to dive more fully into your purpose and fate.

However, depending on your personal growth, that could be something you avoid or even try to get around doing.

Today though, as Saturn and Neptune meet the exuberant Sun, you are finally feeling ready to act. You have a new perspective on romantic relationships because of what you have experienced.

Hopefully, during your annual Sagittarius Full Moon at the start of the week, you practiced forgiveness for yourself, allowing you to seize the opportunities now available. Remember that it takes more work to go against the universe than with it.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.