The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Wednesday, June 15, 2022

What makes our love lives feel good today is the idea that we believe there's potential. In other words, we feel there is a place to go with the love we've created and that if we apply effort and lovingkindness, we will be able to believe in our love lives as much as we believe in ourselves.

Now that's a tall order, as it's hard to believe in love sometimes. And life has taught us so many lessons on the subject. Yet, today, June 15, with Moon square Jupiter as our leading influence, we will feel at peace with our decisions and stoked for a long-lasting love life.

Jupiter lets us see the big picture, and if we catch on, we can keep that picture in our minds so that it can blossom into the reality we want. If we believe in our love right now, Jupiter allows us to see the future: this can last if so and so is in place.

So, we get a mysterious insight on this day, but it's fleeting. The transits today tell us to pay attention to what's going on in our minds because we may stumble on something close to paradise.

Let the love you feel expand in your heart today. Stop worrying about every little thing in the future. If you think about the future, envision it as perfection, gorgeous, and filled with love and sweetness. Let yourself believe today. For some zodiac signs, this will be easier than for others. However, all signs can benefit from today's positive vibes.

Read on to find out why Taurus, Gemini, and Scorpio are the three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Not only do you feel lucky in love today, but you also happen to be lucky in many things. Your charm is in full power today, allowing you to show a side of yourself that you usually value your privacy.

Fortunately, your new lack of inhibition works well for your partner, as they get to see this wonderful new addition to your personality.

It takes you a while to trust people, especially lovers, and it will be on this day that you can finally admit to yourself that the person you're with? Yeah, they're worthy of your love and affection.

Not that you were planning on withdrawing any of it, but you still like to hang on to your dignity as long as you can before showing your full hand. Well, thanks to Moon square Jupiter, you'll find yourself accepted and loved for the person you are. No need for anything else today. Bring yourself. BYOS.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Today is a special day for you, and that's because you don't get to spend it all alone as you thought you might be. There's a chance you recently broke up with someone; the idea that they are no longer in your life anymore made you feel sad and lonely.

But you never really plummeted; you had a sneaking suspicion that this person may wiggle back into your life somehow, and if they tried, you'd welcome them back with open arms.

Well, it didn't take long for that to become a reality, as it seems Moon square Jupiter prefers seeing you happier rather than sad.

This transit also makes it easier to see hope in situations with problems. So, if you and a loved one have gone through some hard times, this is the day where you both decide enough is enough with the problematic BS. It's time to concentrate on making this thing work. More power to you, Gemini!

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Today is your lucky day in love, Scorpio, because you are about to have a dream of yours come true. You have loved someone for a very long time. You really, really love this person, and yet, things have only ever felt like it's going to stay in the friend zone forever.

You've expressed interest in taking it to the next phase, only to be rejected.

The rejection was kind and cautious, and this person ensured you handled rejection well. You didn't feel too badly about it. What wasn't known at the time was that this person was going through something private and couldn't return your romantic gestures.

June 15 opens their world up, as their problems have finally left them free to run into your arms — just in case they want to do that. And guess what? They do want to do that. They've wanted you for years but had to wait for the right moment, which is now.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.