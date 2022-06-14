Between Moon trine Uranus and Moon square Mars, our days should be filled with a lot of stop and go. Our desire to get things done today will be backed up by passion and drive; we are not kidding around on this day.

We might have set this day aside to accomplish something magnificent. That is how we react to Moon square Mars; we want to git 'er done, as they say.

And nothing stands in our way when we want something, right? Wrong.

As it would be nice to think that good old-fashioned effort gets the job done, there's also good old-fashioned Moon trine Uranus to halt the proceedings right at the very top.

So, stop and go. Go and stop. Get used to this ride, as this is what these two interplanetary punks have in mind for us today.

This makes this a rough day because we weren't up for the whole "Gee, look how the universe teaches me a personal lesson" thing. We just wanted to get our thing going and call it a day.

But no. Instead, we get to hunger for excitement and action while having to stop 40 times to make sure everyone can deal with it.

Today is the day where everyone has an issue with 'the plan,' and even though the original feeling was positive and energetic, because of the transits we're dealing with, we'll get argumentative coworkers and delayed actions instead.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Wednesday, June 15, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Getting over this hump is going to be tough, as June 15 brings you an update in the world of work: you're getting more of it.

While you wanted more work because you wanted more money, you weren't as serious as all that, and now it looks like you have to step up to the plate.

This is a lesson for you, and it teaches you that the universe is, indeed, listening to you, and so, if you ask for more work, you'll get it, implying that you better be ready for it. Ask and receive. That's how it works.

But if you ask, be prepared to live up to your end of the bargain. So, if you're feeling like a lazy Taurus and want to rebel against stuff like working hard for a living, then know this: You asked for it, Taurus.

Now make that money and don't complain!

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Moon trine Uranus and Moon square Mars are upsetting your balance today, Libra, and there's nothing worse in your world. You like days where you know what's going on; you're not into spontaneous events, especially ones that demand you attend.

You don't like being tugged around and today is the day you have to be in twenty places at once.

While Uranus energy makes you want to demand an end to whatever it is that troubles you, Mars energy makes you want to 'show them all' by accomplishing this massive list of tasks laid out for you.

One thing is for certain: by the time you go to bed tonight, you'll be tired enough to sleep for several days, which isn't going to happen. At least tomorrow won't have the same 'push me-pull me' transits as today offers.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

While the rest of the world seems to be running around like chickens without heads, you'll be cool, calm, and collected as you sit at your desk, figuring things out. Oh, how good you are at what you do, and you know it too. Unfortunately, this state of grace extends only to the workplace because heck knows your home life is, at present, a royal mess.

You've got an aggressive partner who doesn't know when to shut up and a very pushy family member who can't figure out how to live without your ever-present guidance.

You, my Capricorn friend, are being torn in two, and during Moon trine Uranus and Moon square Mars on June 15, you'll feel like your only out is to book a flight to Bali where you can spend a week in a thatched rood hut on a small island, floating in the crystal blue sea. Dream on because today is the stuff that nightmares are made of.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.