The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want A Fling During Venus Conjunct Uranus, June 11 - 12, 2022

So, you're single and not really into getting back into a serious relationship with someone not yet. Sure, you love romance and a fun night out on the town, but you're not really at that place in your life where you want to hunker down with an actual relationship.

And now that you've got Venus in conjunction with Uranus working on your love life, you know something genuine about yourself: you want a fling. Simple and true. You know what you want, and it's not a 'til death do us part' situation; it's a fling with someone who has the same idea in mind.

And that's why Venus conjunction Uranus is your go-to transit today, not that you could help. This transit supports those who don't think inside the box.

If love and marriage are what the world sets up as the 'ultimate union,' then you are willing to happily bypass that state as your recent experience has shown you that maybe it's not your time, right now, for the heavy stuff. You may crave a lightweight, non-committal romance, a fling, or a casual couple of dates.

You don't feel bound by having to live up to society's ideals. You've gone down the road before, and you've come to realize that there's just as much to learn and grow from when you have a fling.

People are all fascinating in their way, and for you, your pleasure right now is in getting to know people without having to take them on as a lifelong project. You want short and sweet, and that's what you'll get.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want A Fling During Venus Conjunction Uranus, June 11 - 12, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Right now, you want a fling. You want it short, sweet, loving, and kind, and you want it out the door by midnight. In other words, you're not up for commitment with anyone right now, and that especially covers love and romance. During Venus, in conjunction with Uranus, on June 11 - 12, 2022, you'll be experiencing a need for control, not over other people's actions but in your private life.

You're tired of having things go wrong; right now, you're not up for bargaining with people over what they want versus what you want. You now want it your way, which is quite easy and leaves you with no burden to bear.

You want to have fun and laugh with someone who doesn't want to bring in their baggage and misfortune. You can't be called selfish if you let it be known right at the top that you want very little from whomever it is that you will have a fling with.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

During Venus's conjunction with Uranus, you will come full term with your feelings about love and life, in general, and those feelings result in only one conclusion: you want a fling. Not a romance, not a dating situation that 'may turn into something bigger and not a situation that you have to commit to — in any way, the shape, or form.

You want to show up for the connection and leave your own accord. People aren't doing the trick for you these days, Sagittarius, and if you can have your way, then you'll avoid them as much as possible.

You don't mind having the companionship of someone to have fun with, but you're certainly not up for making it into a bigger thing. You take your privacy and your independence very seriously. So when you say you want a fling rather than a life-lasting committed relationship, you are dead serious, and during Venus's conjunction with Uranus, you get what you want — no strings attached.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Every time you 'settle' down with someone, it ends up in hysterics and trauma. At this point in your life, commitment seems like a trap that you want nothing to do with. You keep hearing about how you should try harder to find that special person and settle down, but none of that seems even slightly realistic to you.

You aren't into living out other people's ideas, and even though you love to be with people, you aren't into strict loyalty or commitment.

What you want is a fling, and during Venus's conjunction with Uranus, you'll be able to be at peace with this choice. You know you better than anyone else, Aquarius, and if you choose to go for a good time rather than a romance that spans the ages, then that's what you'll do. You're the free one here; you get to choose how you live your life.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.