The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Be Betrayed During The Moon In Scorpio On Friday, June 10, 2022

On June 10, 2022, three zodiac signs get betrayed during the Moon in Scorpio, and it hurts.

One of the sad parts about being human is that we cannot escape being betrayed at least once in our lifetimes.

For some zodiac signs, betrayal is a way of life; we are sometimes the one who also does the betrayal.

Whatever the case, when we betray someone, we shoot them down; trust evaporates, and damage sets in.

When we are betrayed, we never forget what happened to us, and while some of us may spend an entire life trying to, the effects of betrayal are hard and painful.

On June 10, we will be hosting a transit that practically represents betrayal. That transit would be Moon in Scorpio. On the one hand, we might think of this as an expediting transit, something that quickens an action into happening sooner than expected.

On the other hand, if that action is 'betrayal', it only means that we'll be betrayed now rather than later. Same damage, same pain. The upside? We'll be finding out soon, as in...today. Today is the day we are betrayed and today is the day we find out how truly rotten that betrayal really is.

So, whether it's about finding out that someone lied to us, or if today is the day where we discover that our romantic partner has been cheating on us all along, Moon in Scorpio is here to rip our hearts apart and leave us wondering how things went so wrong, so fast.

Moon in Scorpio brings out our most inconsiderate side. For some zodiac signs, we will be experiencing someone else's bad side firsthand.

Here are the three zodiac signs who get betrayed during the Moon in Scorpio on Friday, June 10, 2022.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You'll be betrayed today in a way that you thought might happen but weren't sure about. What you anticipated is really taking place, and that would be your partner's infidelity. It seems they've been seeing someone else for much longer than you can even stand to think about, and all you feel right now is silence.

It's as if you've gone numb; betrayal hurts you more than ever simply because you thought you were done with this garbage. You've created your life in such a way to prevent such things from happening.

It looks like you started to believe in your own lies, meaning you figured if you and your mate just talked things over, the conclusions you came up with were rock solid and left no wiggle room.

You tried very hard, Gemini, and you were a stellar example of what a loving person is. Unfortunately, your partner didn't take that into consideration when they went ahead and cheated on you anyway.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You'd like to laugh this one off, but you may find it very hard to do, as Moon in Scorpio's energy puts you front and center to a betrayal that boggles the mind. Yes, you have been fooled, Libra.

You believed in someone and put your entire heart and soul into this person; you trusted them and felt that if you could feel this good and trusting of a person, then you must be right about something. Well, you've done a good job, Libra. The only problem is that your partner is not doing a good job, and that's not your fault — but it is your problem.

Seems your person has interests in other people. While that was certainly not part of the plan, they seem to follow their drum where the relationship rules go. The really awful part is that they'd never tell you of their infidelities; they'd let you go on forever believing in them. To them, their crime is not about being unfaithful. It's about getting caught.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Hmm. Betrayed. Again. WOW, Pisces. This is just not what you needed, and it angers you because you thought you were betrayal-proof at this point in your life. You feel like, "haven't I paid this price already? Haven't I had enough of being betrayed by people I trust?"

Oh, it is indeed infuriating, but this time around doesn't feel as horrific as it has in the past.

Perhaps you've been anticipating this betrayal, and now that it's here, you aren't as shocked as you should be. Or, maybe you're just so tired of people pulling a number on you that you've come to expect it, and it just doesn't turn your world inside out any longer.

Your betrayal will come in the form of a friend doing something so nasty and vicious that you might just end up laughing in their face for being so petty. Prepare for major pettiness, Pisces. You are better than this — and you know it.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.