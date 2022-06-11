Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For June 12, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Sunday, June 12, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology using the Major and Minor Arcana.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You deserve a break, Aries. And, when you need to gather your thoughts and dig deep into your own problems, it's time to turn off the phone, log out of the internet and detach for a short while.

You'll discover that you are able to hear your inner voice loud and clear when you release the need to be involved in so many things for the sake of quiet solitude — even if it's just for today.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

Trust your inner truth, Taurus. Every day is a chance to reconnect with your beliefs, your convictions, and what you hope to accomplish today.

The best way to combat confusion is to let your heart speak to you, but you need to be willing to listen to what it has to say.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

Prepare for amazing things, Gemini. You are safe being optimistic about the future. The rug will not be pulled out from underneath you.

The bend in the river is coming your way. Even the worst lucky experience you've had will find its silver lining.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

Your talents and skills make a way for you, Cancer. it's time for you to get back to the drawing board and test out a new way of doing things.

You may have come up empty-handed with your last attempt at solving a problem. But you're so close to finding the perfect solution.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Do you think that the grass is greener on the other side? You may be thinking this way to avoid the hard work you have in front of you now.

You will be pleasantly surprised at how you can improve your current situation with just a few decision changes.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

You love to learn new things, Virgo. Learning is what has helped you to get so far in life. With the High Priestess tarot card, you're encouraged to dig into subjects that you love and to explore new opportunities for personal development today.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

Libra, when you get the Devi tarot card it's a warning that you are about to be tempted, and you are vulnerable to fold and give in.

You will want to stand strong, even though your circumstances may feel irresistible to you.

Regret always follows when you do what you know you should not do, so try to avoid feeling bad by doing what is right. You'll thank yourself later.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The World

You have a streak of luck where everything you touch turns into gold. You may not understand how or why you are finding luck at every turn, but look behind you, Scorpio. It's all the hard work and effort you've applied in your life for many years. You are reaping what you have sowed.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed

You sense a reason to hold off and not push a matter further. It can be a smart decision not to force an issue until you've evaluated the entire situation. Someone may need the space, and it's great that you're able to give it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

It's easy to get into an argument today for no reason at all. You may not have intended for your feedback to spark criticism. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but that does not mean you have to adapt their way of thinking.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

There's a lot of change going on that you may feel uncomfortable with the entire ordeal. It's good to break out of your comfort zone, Aquarius. Think of this as helping you to remain aware and open to new possibilities.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

You have sudden trouble today, but this is not necessarily a bad thing. You see where you need to focus your attention. You may feel unprepared, but remember if the universe has brought a challenge into your life, it's a test you can pass.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.