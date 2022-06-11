The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, June 12, 2022

Your daily horoscope for June 12, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Sunday.

Life is full of unexpected surprises, and when the Moon leaves secretive Scorpio to enter lively Sagittarius we have a lot of drive and determination to explore and try new things.

This weekend can be the perfect time for a quick trip out of town to visit folks or to book a mini-vacation at a local bed and breakfast to change the scenery.

Whatever you desire, this weekend is perfect for fun, learning, and going off the beaten path.

How will this energy affect your zodiac sign's horoscope on Sunday? Find out.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, June 12, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Do you want to travel, Aries? Now is the perfect time to lay out your future travel plans. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of adventure and higher learning.

With summer coming around the corner, this weekend is perfect for making arrangements and scheduling your travel in advance. Use this time to check out deals and talk about where you'd like to go.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

What do you need the most now, Taurus? If you have a timeline for any special requests, make them known over the next few days.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of shared resources and secrets.

The Moon in Sagittarius just before the Full Moon can be very fortunate for you. You may receive a benefit from someone you know, and it can be financial in nature.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Are you ready to take the leap, Gemini? This is your time to speak up. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of commitment and partnerships.

This is a time when you can decide if you prefer the single life or if you want to be involved more intimately. You will gain some clarity about your relationships, and this can help you to decide what you want most from your love life.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Ready to start a new leaf, Cancer? The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of daily routines and health.

Health is wealth, and if you have some personal fitness goals you'd like to reach, then this is the time to shed what holds you back from being consistent to choosing a lifestyle you grow into with small actions. Remember, baby steps!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Does someone have your attention, Leo? The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of creativity and passion, and what's better than a summer fling or to meet a person who intrigues you?

You may find it hard to resist indulging yourself in things that bring you joy. Go out and have fun, Leo. You never know what direction your life will take, but it's good to start somewhere.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

What matters most to you, Virgo? Now is the time to pursue it. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of home and the family.

This is the time to embrace what you find comforting and familiar and provides a sense of security. This day is perfect for home-cooked meals, baking bread, and enjoying time with family playing board games.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Think before speaking, Libra. Your words bear much weight today. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of communication.

You are bolder and more honest than usual, and this could be a surprise to you and the listener. If you need to have a heart-to-heart talk with someone, the next few days can present an opportunity for you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's time to save and consider your overall budget, Scorpio. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of money.

Your awareness of potential expenses, risks, and where you may have upcoming bills can increase exponentially today. Keep a notepad around so you can jot down what you need to plan ahead for. If you don't have a budget, this weekend can be a great time to start one.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Where do you want to improve the most, Sagittarius? The Moon enters your zodiac sign, your sector of personal identity.

This is where you can use your critics to your advantage. If someone says something negative, ask yourself if there's any truth that can help you self-improve. You may find their feedback more than useful to you today.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Are you worried about someone's ill will toward you, Capricorn? The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of hidden enemies. People come out of the woodwork when you least expect them to.

You may not be able to completely know who you can or cannot trust, so listen to your gut. A strong hunch can help you know whom you need to keep your guards up when you are around them.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Treasure your platonic relationships, Aquarius. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of friendships. This is the time to reconnect with new and old friends to make plans for summer.

Schedule a dinner date or a coffee chat. Encourage others to keep in touch after your time together is done. It's always nice to stay proactively involved in your friends' lives to show your support and love.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Believe in yourself, Pisces. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of career and social status.

You are headed for a promotional opportunity. You may find that the respect others feel toward you is apparent, and you're able to make important changes that elevate your professional status to new heights.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.