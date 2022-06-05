The 3 Zodiac Signs Luckiest In Love On Monday, June 6, 2022

Love improves and becomes luckier for Taurus, Virgo, and Scorpio at the start of the week.

With the Moon in Virgo on Monday, June 6, 2022, many of us will experience something wonderful in our romantic relationships: balance and equality.

A few zodiac signs will find out whether this relationship will last on this day. We will find out if our love is equal or our partner loves us as much as we love them.

Today, the field gets leveled if there's been a relational imbalance.

Moon in Virgo helps us to make sense of things.

This transit puts us in touch with reality and the reality of our love lives; are we happy? Can we work things out?

Will we make it to the future? And, do they love me? Simple questions with simple answers, and yet, so many of those questions have been left unanswered ... until today.

The Moon in Virgo brings out something in us that wants to make sense of things. And for those of us who seek the truth, this is the day where we come upon it.

Knowing the truth about where we stand in a relationship is important to many people, and three zodiac signs will find this knowledge to be fortunate. In this way, truth brings luck.

What we do with this knowledge is up to us. Still, the truth will set us free. That freedom may just look like a happy love life with no hidden secrets or surprises.

Here's which three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on Monday, June 6, 2022.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You and your partner are about to cross over a hidden border together, and it's the one where you both decide that two minds are better than one. If you are to make this thing happen, you both have to agree on where it's going. That's what this day is about for you.

The Moon in Virgo has the two of you getting down to business.

If there are things you wish to do, then today will have you and your partner working together to make these things happen.

What makes your love thrive is that, as of today, you both intend for the same things with the same concentration. If you want a great life together, you must plan for it. There is no 'winging it' with Moon in Virgo.

There is only the success achieved when two minds work in tandem for the good of the whole. Your luck lies in your intelligence, today, Taurus.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You feel as though you've been through it all, and as it goes with most human beings, you have. This world of experience gives you an edge; it also makes you get to the point a lot quicker in your romantic relationship.

There is no more room for passive-aggressive ANYTHING; you want honest speech and open answers.

Today, during Moon in Virgo, you will ask your partner something, and they will tell you the truth. What they say may shock you, but it will also please you beyond words.

What makes this day feel so lucky? You didn't expect to hear whatever they had to say. Their words make you giggle, and they also give you a fresh new understanding of the person you've decided to spend your life with.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Moon in Virgo lets you see how fortunate you are in a roundabout way. This transit may bring out your judgmental side, which could lead to you nit-picking your partner and bugging them a bit about this, that, and the other thing. They're not going to like it, as they never have.

Except that today, they will let you know that they do not wish you to cross that boundary with them.

This person stands up for themselves and impresses you, as you had no idea they felt this way.

You honor their words because you've never heard them be so honest with you before.

It's an ice-breaker, so to speak, allowing new boundaries to be set in place and new levels of understanding between the two of you. While the idea of 'boundaries' may seem off-putting, understanding boundaries in a relationship is the key to longevity and mutual respect.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.