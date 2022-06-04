The 3 Zodiac Signs Luckiest In Love On Sunday, June 5, 2022

What's in store for today is a beautiful June day, filled with hope and promise. That sounds nice, doesn't it? And if you are one of my faithful readers, you're probably waiting around for the punchline where all goes to hell, right?

This time, you're wrong because today will rise above like a heavenly wave of luck and love and peace and joy.

And why? Because Mercury retrograde is in the past and Moon square Mercury is on the rise. And with this last transit in place, we will find ourselves telling the person we love that we love them.

If there's one thing that we learn as we go on in love and in life, the most important tool we have is our communication. Communicating with our loved ones is what spares us pain in the future; it's also what prevents people from splitting apart. Today is the day when we use words to build bridges.

Today is when we don't let things fall apart simply because we're too fearful of opening our mouths and saving them. Moon square Mercury to the rescue.

What makes this day lucky for certain zodiac signs is that today could go two ways for couples in committed relationships. For one, you could break up because of a misunderstanding that goes so far out of hand that it has nowhere to go but a break-up.

And two, you and your partner decide that talking to each other isn't threatening and that if you try, you may just end up with success. Do not fear the power of the word.

Sunday is full of hope and promise for Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius.

Here's why these three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on June 5, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Today, you will choose to do something positive for your love relationship: you're going to talk with them. As simple as that sounds, it's not that easy for you to express yourself, especially when the matters are important and need your input.

You've shied away from saying the wrong thing, and thus, you've ended up not saying anything, which is always misconstrued. Knowing this, you walk away, shirking responsibility, and what do you get? Repeating the same pattern, where you lose the person you love simply because you didn't speak up.

Today is different, however, as you'll be supported by Moon square Mercury, which will make you feel as though it's worth taking a chance by saying what's on your mind. Your efforts will result in another chance at happiness. Be proud that you finally spoke up.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

What's going to be different for you today, and better, is that while you are generally quite a nice person, you are still somewhat reserved when sharing your truth with the person you love.

It's not that you have so much to hide, but today allows you to tell your mate what's on your mind, even if it has nothing to do with them.

Today is essentially bringing you the idea that your own life feels better when you share what's on your mind. It's as if you finally get it: you don't have to carry the burden on your own anymore.

You have a partner who is open to whatever you have to say, and they will remain by your side through thick and thin. Moon square Mercury allows for proper communication between the two of you, which results in a stronger foundation for love, romance, and a future together.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

On June 5, you will take matters into your own hands and fix what's broken in your romance. How will you do it? With compassionate words and helpful statements that show that you really do care. Your partner may not know this because you're not usually one to say, "I love you."

You do love your person. You just don't have a need to express it in words.

While that's all well and good, your partner could use a little assurance now and then, and hey, it's nice to be told that you're loved. So, use Moon square Mercury as your pathway to expressing feelings that you have but never share.

Tell the people you love that you love them, as there is never anything wrong with that. Today brings a warm feeling of acceptance; hope is in the air, and it leads you to believe that everything will be OK.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.