The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Friendships Change When Mercury Retrograde Ends On Friday, June 3, 2022

It's easy to think that many things might change as soon as Mercury goes direct, on June 3, 2022. After all, the retrograde brings about dramatic results: we feel tired, can't communicate, get confused, and put ourselves in awkward positions.

Now that the retrograde is officially over, suddenly all that went awry snaps back into position.

When Mercury retrograde ends, we are much more clearheaded, and that gives us a chance to go over what we did during the retrograde; was it good, or was it bad? Did we say something to someone that we didn't mean? Did we end a friendship impulsively, and now we miss that person?

In a way, yes, we did say goodbye to a friend over this last retrograde season.

Something clicked — but it was a false 'click' meaning that we jumped to conclusions about that person and felt our only option at the time was to get rid of them. Now that we're thinking clearly again, we realize that we made a mistake.

We can only hope that we can undo this move, as it seemed to be made so precipitously and without real thought.

Where friendships may have been lost or 'put on hold' during the retrograde, Mercury direct brings those friends back into the game.

Certain signs of the Zodiac will feel guilt over their actions, but relief that those friends never really took 'the break up' too seriously, as they were going through their own version of Merc the Jerk.

In the long run, we return to our friends, where we belong. All is good when Mercury goes direct. Welcome those friends back into your life, and remember that you might not be so lucky next time. A good friend is a treasure indeed.

Cancer, Virgo, and Scorpio have a few friendships change when Mercury retrograde ends on Friday, June 3, 2022.

Here's what these three zodiac signs can expect, once Mercury stations direct.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You shut down a friendship recently, and now you're wondering if you regret it or not. You boldly told a friend of yours to leave you alone, and all over some misunderstanding that you didn't have the patience to work out with them.

You just picked up and left, ghosting them simply because you didn't want to be further confronted.

Yes, your friend was annoying, but there was so much more to them than just being aggravating. In fact, that person helped your life and guided you through a dark time.

Still, you threw them out like trash because you felt you couldn't trust them, so, who could blame you? Trust is a hard thing to establish, even between friends. And then Mercury went direct, and suddenly, you miss that friend and regret making them feel like they are non-existent in your world.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

Mercury goes direct on June 3, and all you will feel is a sense of serious relief. You've been at odds with what feels like everyone you know, and you've even started a fight with your best friend, making everyone feel...sad. That's not how you like it, either.

You didn't want them to feel as bad as they ended up feeling, but how they perceive something is up to them.

It's not like you went out of your way to hurt their feelings or anything like that. Well, actually, you did. You went out of your way to make your friend seem insignificant, and one thing led to another, and now, you and your bestie are at odds. You feel sad, they feel sad, and now it's up to one of you to break the ice and get back to being buds again. Mercury direct can make that very possible.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Mercury direct is a transit that moves mountains, where you are concerned, Scorpio. While you were under the influence of Mercury retrograde, you experienced a setback where a friend was concerned. This person seemed to be in trouble, and when you offered help, they rejected you and made you feel like you couldn't possibly understand the degree of their upset.

You're a super intuitive person, and you could do more than just understand them.

You could listen to them without judgment. That person realizes this as soon as Mercury goes direct and will come back to you, apologizing profusely. In a way, you knew they'd do that, but you're still just as open and comforting to them now as you would have been in the past had they given you a chance a few weeks ago.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.