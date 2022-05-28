The 3 Zodiac Signs Luckiest In Love On Sunday, May 29, 2022

We have two major transits today that will definitely be working in our favor, as far as love goes.

With Moon conjunction Mercury, we'll be able to communicate well, and with Moon sextile Neptune, we'll be able to parlay that communication into action. We feel confident about 'trying' today. We feel as though there is nothing to prevent us from dreaming big and accomplishing even bigger.

In love, that means that we are going to experience a day filled with true compatibility, and while one would think that's a given in relationships; it's not always. No relationships are perfect, but there is one thing they all have in common: a need to communicate honestly.

Without talk, things fall apart. If you have any experience with being in a romantic affair, you'll agree: love begins with communication, and long-lasting love depends on it. Fortunately, today is made for expression and outgoing behavior. Reach out to your loved ones and you will find that they are there, reaching back.

What feels right today is this 'mutual' agreement thing. It's as if you — if you are one of the three signs of the Zodiac mentioned below — and your partner will be there for each other.

Today brings no bad news, nor does it create situations of strife; you both are willing to do whatever is necessary. There are plenty of opportunities today to share your love for each other, and because you feel so open to it, you can't help but feel as though your love affair is only about getting better.

So, all this adds up to Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces being luckiest in love on Sunday, May 29, 2022.

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Moon conjunction Mercury has got you saying the right thing to the right person, with all of the charm and pizazz only you can deliver, Capricorn. And, in the event that you thought you were incapable of pizazz, think again: you are positively glamorous today.

You sparkle and shine and your partner can't help but notice how much you've changed. Something happened to you recently that made you realize that this is your one life and that you need to make the very best of it.

This fatalistic approach actually suits you, because it brings you into the present, and that's where your love life takes place.

So, go ahead and knock yourself out today; if you want to throw a party and celebrate your brilliant love life, then do so. Thrill the person you're with, as they are more than happy to accommodate you in your efforts.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

An interesting thing is about to take place in your life, Aquarius; you're going to meet the person you've been dreaming about. That's not a joke, it's literal. If there is someone that's been on your mind for a long time and you've wanted to meet them, then today brings together the right circumstances for you to do so.

With the Moon conjunct Mercury as your support system here, you'll be allowing yourself the idea that you can make your dreams into reality. Today is going to prove that you are that magical and that you can actually make things happen.

You've wanted to meet this person for what seems like forever, and finally, it's going to happen. Will this turn into a love affair? Not at first, but because you are a master of manifestation, you may just be able to see that come into being, as well.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Looks like today is your lucky day, Pisces. You're about to receive a gift today. Your partner has been meaning to give you something for a while now and they've been waiting for the right moment, and it looks like today's the day.

With the Moon conjunct Mercury on your side, you won't be able to hold back your emotions as you come to realize just how special this person is to you, and how hard they try to let you know how much they love you.

What makes this day feel so lucky isn't about the super cool gift that you're going to receive, but about recognizing how amazing your person is; you may ask yourself, "How did I deserve such a wonderful person? What did I do right?" Well, Pisces, you deserve all the good things that life has to offer. It's all about showing up for it and today, you do.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.