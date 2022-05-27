The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love On Saturday, May 28, 2022

The kind of luck that we may run into today is the stuff that dreams are made of. For those looking to secure our love lives, this is when it happens.

For those who have been wishing for a break, a sign, something to let them know that they're on the right path when it comes to love, today is the day you get that sign.

We are fortunate in that, on this day, we have transit Venus in Taurus, which helps us figure out exactly where we stand when it comes to love.

Venus in Taurus affirms that we've done the right thing. If we recently moved to get closer to the person we're involved with, that move will flourish and blossom into an even better experience.

This is the day when we feel secure in our own approach; we aren't questioning ourselves today — we know what we want, WHO we want, and we are prepared to manifest all of our positive dreams into romantic realities.

Taurus is a very loving sign, and when mixed with Venus as a transit, we can't help but feel as though 'everything is going to be OK.' Isn't that the best phrase ever? Imagine that; you start to worry, and that worry starts to spiral outwards before you know it, you're feeling anxious and jittery.

When someone tells you, "It's going to be alright." That's Venus in Taurus for you.

This transit is the helping hand that makes you feel like not only does everything have a purpose, but that it's all going to work out in the long run.

So, here are the three zodiac signs whio are luckiest in love on Saturday, May 28, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Roundabout now, you'll start to feel like you can comfortably sink into the love affair you're in, as you've finally come to admit something: you trust the person you're with. Now, that's reason enough to alert the media!

You can hardly believe it yourself, but you've also started to avoid using terms like "I can't believe it" because you don't want to put that vibe into the ether.

Venus in Taurus makes you feel like you've come home after a long journey, and home is built of love and this one person you cherish like nothing else.

Yes, you believe it! It's real, and luck has happened to you. Today is one of those days where you come to terms with the idea that you haven't been slighted.

You are just as worthy as anyone, and you can receive as much love as you are getting right now. It's meant to be, T. Take it all in.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Venus in Taurus has you taking a deeper look at your situation romantically. You like to complain, but it's really just a routine you've got going; it makes your partner laugh, giving you a secret giggle. No one knows how you and the person you love do it, and you know what?

No one needs to concern themselves with your business. To the outside world, people think you and your mate are just an ordinary couple; you snap at each other and make fun of the other, but it's all in good fun. What this transit makes you realize, on this day, May 28, is that you don't need the approval of others to have a beautiful love life. You're the luckiest in love.

You will always do things your way, and you now realize that you've met the only other person in the world who wants to go down that road with you. You are very fortunate today, as this transit brings the two of you even closer.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You may not look like the perfect couple to the rest of the world, but did that ever matter to you? Nope, no way. You and your partner can pat yourselves on the back for a job well done, and that job is, of course, your ability to stick together through thick and thin.

Yes, you do things your way, and Venus in Taurus confirms this; you aren't everyone's cup of tea, but you most certainly are for your partner. They are lucky to have you, and you're lucky to have them.

You're an odd bird, Virgo, and you don't mind angering people with your words or glances; you realize that you'll offend anyway, so you've built a world of your own, and in that world, there's a person, your partner, who understands exactly where you're coming from.

This is the day when you and your loved one get to laugh at the world. You made it. Romantic success is yours.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.