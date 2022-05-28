The 3 Zodiac Signs Pickiest About Love During The Moon Square Saturn On Sunday, May 29, 2022

Three zodiac signs are picky when it comes to love. They have high standards, and when the Moon squares Saturn on Sunday, May 29, 2022, there's no way they will lower them.

Which three zodiac signs are pickiest when it comes to love?

There's probably a good reason why we're so picky about who we fall in love with and why. My guess is population control: if we all were able to fall in love with anyone and everyone, things might become out of hand, population-wise.

We have our 'tastes' and standards because that actually slims down our chance of meeting someone, procreating with them, and then sending more kids out into the world.

Mother Nature is a funny one, isn't she?

This pickiness comes and goes throughout our lives. Sometimes we feel extremely picky, and certain people have standards that are basically unreachable; they are the kings and queens of pickiness.

We become even clearer on what we want in love during Moon square Pluto. It may end up being so picky that we end up passing on whatever person comes into our line of vision.

Let's face it: we don't want what we don't want. It's human nature. Some types attract us and types that repel us. We don't even give the time of day to those who repel us, no matter how awesome they may be.

We follow that checklist of personality traits to the tee, and we don't veer from our ideals. This is what Moon square Pluto brings out in us: an intolerable snub for those who do not live up to our standards. Picky, picky, picky!

Here's which three zodiac signs are the pickiest about love starting Sunday, May 29, 2022.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You've always been a snob in love and romance. You're not about to change any time too soon, especially with Moon square Pluto in the sky, making you feel like you need to exercise some caution in relationships.

You are at that point in your life where if the person of interest isn't doing A, B, or C, they are D — out. You always let people know right at the top that you have certain expectations, and should they not be met, your interest in them will disappear.

Honesty goes a long way, and it's provided you with people who live up to your ideals. However, the years have made you even more of a perfectionist, and there are very few people who can fit into your guidelines. During Moon square Pluto, that's just fine by you. You'd rather be alone than with someone you find 'sub-par.' Ouch.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Moon square Pluto wakes up your need to protect yourself, and in this case, the protection is there to prevent you from making the wrong decision when it comes to love. You feel like you could have anyone you want, and you might just be right about that.

People are a lot less picky than you'd think, and some folks out there will go with anyone if it means not having to be alone. We get into trouble; we hook up with people who are bad for us simply because we'd rather be in a relationship than alone with ourselves.

But not you, Scorpio. You have your standards, and you aren't planning on budging. You require excellence and quality in your life, and that kind of pickiness extends to your love life. You don't want just anyone you want the right one. And you're prepared to reject and cancel out anyone until the right one comes along.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Doing your best to keep the population under control, you will find that you are way too picky to choose just anyone as a romantic partner, and that's due to Moon square Pluto's influence on your sense of discretion.

If it takes forever for you to find the perfect person, then you'll spend that time happily knowing that you didn't compromise your morals. You strive for perfection in work, so why wouldn't you go for the win in your romantic life?

Of course, you would, and in doing so, you have to establish certain parameters. You won't accept certain types of behavior in your life. They can take it or leave it, but 'them's the rules' as they say. You honor yourself by treating yourself to what you believe is the best and nothing less. You may be picky, but you are exactly what you need to be authentically yourself.

