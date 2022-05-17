The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Blinded By Love During Mars Conjunct Neptune On Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Leo, Virgo, and Scorpio are blinded by love, and these three zodiac signs find it hard to see clearly during Mars conjunct Neptune on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

There's one word for the person who can't see the truth about someone they love and that word is, Mother.

We mother people we love. We want to defend and protect them. And, sometimes that love can be so strong for another person that we have trouble seeing their flaws.

We see the one we love as perfect!

How many moms out there are incapable of seeing their children's 'other side'? How many of us have placed a special someone on a pedestal only to ignore red flags until the relationship burns down?

We have all had that ah-ha moment when we sense something could be 'wrong' or 'off', but to get to the point where we can admit it would take a monumental feat of courage?

Moms think their child is perfect, no matter what they do, but what if those kids, no matter how old or young there are, do something or participate in something that is less than great?

What if we know that someone in our life — a child, a friend, a lover, a family member is doing something VERY wrong, but we refuse to acknowledge there's anything afoot? That's what we get when we have Mars conjunct Neptune in the sky. Denial and protection.

This transit's influence isn't restricted to Moms, however. This is the time when we can't face the truth, and usually, that truth has to do with someone in our life who is acting strangely and might need help, or intervention of sorts.

This is the time when we consciously walk away from seeing the truth because the truth is so harsh that we feel it's best to ignore it.

Here's a warning: denial is not going to do anything but make it easier for you to lie to yourself. If a cry for help is on your radar, don't ignore it.

Pay attention to those you love, as they are only human beings like yourself, and we need our truths to be listened to and known.

These three zodiac signs are blinded by love during the Mars conjunct Neptune transit this Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You won't be dealing with a child's truth during Mars conjunct Neptune, but you will find something out that will automatically make you retreat into your private place of safe little fibs.

The truth you'll find out about is that the person you love no longer loves you, and that's just not something that fits into your playlist.

This person, in your mind, can't possibly NOT love you, and you'll convince yourself that this is just temporary madness and that by tomorrow, everything will have blown over and all will be well again in your world.

And it might be, Leo, but you're going to have to live with the fact that on this day, you will hear the words, "I don't think I love you anymore."

While it might just be a passing phase on the part of the person you love, it's still going to sting you to your core, and you will have a hard time dealing with it. For this reason alone, you will pull out the denial card because this is a truth you want nothing to do with.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You might be the Mom here, or you might be the child...one way or another, you're going to find out something that turns your stomach when it comes to this familial relation.

This is someone you love very, very much, and you're about to find out that they've done something that is deplorable; you really don't want to know that they are 'that' kind of person, and yet, it's clear that they are.

All you've ever believed in will be challenged by this person's 'truth.' Just when you thought you couldn't get closer to a person than you are with this person, or when you believed you couldn't know anyone better than you do with this person, you find out a truth so atrocious that it will make your head spin.

What to do, what to do??? Your gut instinct will want to protect them no matter what the case is, but your heart will stand in the judgment, knowing that their truth is degrading.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

This is the day you dreaded, but knew would come. There is someone in your life that has been behaving badly, to put it mildly. You love this person with all of your heart, and the first time you heard about what they do, you immediately tried to justify their actions.

And that is how this reveal is going to affect you: you will never accept that this person is as bad as your heart tells you they are, and because of that, you will never be able to help them, either. It's beyond ego; you love them too much. You feel like you need to keep them as a perfect person in your mind, and you absolutely will not admit to them being anything less.

There's a good chance you're the parent of this person because the kind of denial that you'll be in during Mars conjunct with Neptune is off the chain; the kind only a parent can muster up. Today is the day you need to intervene, but you won't, because you can't handle the truth.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.