The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Feel Insecure In Their Relationships When The Moon Trines Venus On May 18 - 19, 2022

Oftentimes, when we get into a relationship with someone, we automatically assume that this kind of security will alleviate all of our prior insecurities, simply because we have what we want now: a devoted relationship based on trust and all that good stuff.

Right? The funny thing about us humans, we always seem to have a reserve of neuroses and insecurities to honor, no matter how 'secure' we believe our situation to be.

And so it is with Moon trine Venus, from May 18 - 19, 2022; you may have the best relationship with your partner in the whole wide world, and still, there's that nagging bit of insecurity, which during this transit, rises like a Kraken from the sea.

And while this isn't new news, it's still sort of embarrassing in a way; we don't want to be 'that person' who dwells eternally on that which is unnerving and leads us on to the downward spiral that is insecurity.

Sensing our feelings of neurosis, we may be comforted by our sensitive and insightful mate; this will be helpful, but we have to learn to trust more in that person rather than in our own passive-aggressive behavior. We can't become the person who throws a fit and puts everyone in a nervous state simply because we decide we're feeling a little more insecure than usual.

The kicker is to deal with one's feelings rather than use those feelings to get a response from someone else. Insecurity can lead to passive-aggressive behavior, and that's what occurs during Moon trine Venus.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Most Insecure In Their Relationships During Moon Trine Venus, May 18 - 19, 2022

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You can easily admit to feelings of insecurity — to yourself. You know your weaknesses and your strengths, and during Moon trine Venus, you will feel exceptionally neurotic about something within the relationship you're presently in.

Maybe you're not getting the amount of attention that you desire and yet you haven't opened your mouth to let your partner know what you are thinking. You have already started the passive-aggressive motions, meaning, you're waiting around for your partner to guess what's wrong.

You can only tell them, "Nothing," for just so long before your troubled mood starts to unravel them as well as your own self. Do yourself a favor, Gemini, and get to the point. Don't let your inability to be confrontative turn into your loss. If there's something you need, don't wait around for your partner to discover it with a diving rod; use your mouth and speak up. Today.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You never like to own up to any kind of feeling of insecurity as it makes you feel as though people think you're weak. Then again, aren't all human beings weak to a degree, when it comes to being in a relationship?

Certainly, you wish to rise above feelings like this, but you also have the insight to know that if you are to move on with this relationship, you have to live with no secrets and no hidden insecurities that may pop up later in life and ruin things. It's time to speak up and say your truth now, Leo.

What you also need to do is trust in your person; they are there with you for a purpose and you can't automatically assume that they'll leave you if you admit to something that's bothering you.

If you're feeling insecure, who better than the person who loves you to accept you for all you are. They don't expect a superhuman, so don't try to be one for them. All is well, Leo. Nothing to worry about.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You've led a life where you anticipate people running away from you once you've shown them your vulnerable side. And that's created in you a need to come off as cold and aloof, at times. Now that you're in a relationship again, you'll want to learn from past mistakes.

Nobody is a perfect person and we all have skeletons in the closet of our past ... all is forgiven, but in order to get to that place, you, Libra, have to express your feelings to the person you're in a relationship with.

You don't have to divulge your entire mystery, but if there's something deeply plaguing you, an insecurity that you just can't seem to get past, then you owe it to yourself to share it, bear it and get it out of the way.

Trust that your dramatic insecurity isn't going to define you any longer. It's time to move on.

Use Moon trine Venus, as your guiding light. Free yourself from the burden of thinking you're not good enough, Libra.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.