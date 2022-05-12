The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, May 13, 2022

For Friday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on May 13, 2022.

If communication is key to solid, working relationships, then Mercury retrograde taking place in Gemini, the sign it rules, is bound to bring change into the love lives of some zodiac signs.

Mercury retrograde in Gemini is strong. And, the communication planet when retrograde evaluates, thinks about problems.

So, hang in there as we all go through a period of transformation that tries to solve conflicts from the inside out.

Band-aids on problems will not work much longer.

We are ready to clear away unrealistic expectations that kill our love lives and ruin romantic relationships.

We are ready for change. It's time to replace what's not thriving with a new mindset ready to try anything else to see if it will work.

How will this affect your love life on Friday? Find out below.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Friday, May 13, 2022.

Aries

Aries, it's time to evaluate your choices and to consider decisions you've made in the name of love.

Mercury retrograde encourages you to think about the future as well, but not to dwell on what you can't change. You can make changes within yourself, and this can be the first step toward big growth in romance for you.

Taurus

Taurus, how have you been investing in your relationships lately? It's one thing to talk about what you'd like to do, but now it's time to actually follow through.

If you've been too tired this week with so much work to do at the office, make good on a few of your ideas and plan to go out this weekend. While you might not have all the energy to party until late in the evening, a little bit of fun with friends could be a great place for you to start.

Gemini

Gemini, evaluate your own heart. There are times when you pull away from someone you love out of self-preservation.

But today, you might find that you're actually that ex that comes back around with hopes to rekindle a lost relationship. While you might not be able to open the door to romance again, there could be hope for the start of a friendship.

Cancer

Cancer, the past has a funny way of creeping back into your dreams, and you may have a few where you think about someone you once dated and wonder what-if?

These types of moments can have you forgetting what you have right now in your life. It can be dangerous to dwell in the past where you can't go back. Are you content and happy with who you love now? Focus on that.

Leo

Leo, long-lost love, or a friendship that went off-course can come back around full circle. This may give you an opportunity to set things straight and repair broken trust or miscommunication.

You may feel uncertain about the long-term prospects of your ability to remain connected or to build from where you once left off. Still, this is a time of healing and a great opportunity for you to grow as a person.

Virgo

Virgo, there are a few things about how a relationship ended that can have you wondering whether or not you're being thought of in a positive light. While it's impossible to control how someone else will feel once you have broken up, your desire to end things on the best terms can be hard to shake off.

Mercury retrograde can tempt you to test the waters to see if an ex remains open to connecting with you. Before you send a text that breaks your silence, be sure that is what you want.

Libra

Libra, love is a sure teacher, and you may spend today reflecting on various lessons you've learned about life from former partners, friends, and people you have loved and lost.

The day can be filled with epiphanies and moments of clarity. It's a great day for journalling and thinking through your life to see how you might improve and where you make changes that benefit your future relationships.

Scorpio

Scorpio, you may catch yourself thinking about things you lost and would like to have returned. Objects of sentimental value are the hardest not to get back after you've inadvertently left them at someone's place.

Today, you may make good use of Mercury retrograde's energy and ask to have something returned to you. It may not happen right away, but getting the process going is a positive move in the right direction.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, love comes and it goes, but self-love can be forever. Today, pay attention to your inner love life and the way you feel and think about yourself. You might have been a little too harsh on yourself the last few days, especially while Mercury is retrgrade.

However, there's always the ability to hit the restart button and try again. Today, you have the right to decide to wipe the slate clean and restart from love.

Capricorn

Capricorn, you are in the right frame of mind. You may find it easier to tend to the details at work and at home. You're all business today which can leave little room for romance and having a good time.

But before the day ends, consider one thing you can do to put a smile on your face. This will help you to feel fulfilled and make you more open to romance tonight with your mate.

Aquarius

Aquarius, a little bit of romance can go a long way, and the memory of a wonderful date with someone can have you longing for another experience.

You may feel the desire to initiate conversation and to see if a connection is possible with a person from the past. However, being the one who chases a love interest could have you feeling a little regret if you discover the feelings aren't equal.

Pisces

Pisces, there are things that you may feel you need to tend to today involving your family, work, and things that must be done at home. Try to keep the ending of the day slow and simple. You deserve a little bit of downtime to regroup. The world can wait.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.