The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Hmm, what on Earth could possibly make this a rough day? Could it be that we are entering Mercury retrograde? Well, yes, it could be that indeed. And as we've all heard, this transit is the one that has the capacity to unravel just about everything, including our minds.

And, it's only Day One, and on this particular day, we also have some supportive transits, those being Moon square Mercury, Jupiter in Aries, and Moon trine Uranus.

With the retrograde as the star player today, all the other transits are basically there as a supporting cast, and if you look at Jupiter in Aries, you'll see that Mercury retrograde's entrance is going to be powerful and unavoidable.

Jupiter in Aries basically makes everything bigger. If your mood is crappy, then you'll be in a really crappy mood. If you blew an opportunity, then you can expect repercussions from that blow.

If you think you have the answer to the biggest questions ever asked, you'll come up with the biggest, and wrongest answers there are. In other words, the retrograde is made even more effective due to the surrounding transits taking place today.

This retrograde is about to get on everyone's last nerve, but for certain signs of the Zodiac, all hell is about to break loose. This is NOT the time to sign contracts, nor is it the time to propose marriage.

This is not a good time to start a fight at work, nor is it the perfect moment to ask for a raise. All in good time, my sweetie, as the Wicked Witch of the West says. All in good time...just not 'this' time.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Stay away from making any decisions today that will require more of your time than you'd like to give, and this is real. You are about to sign a piece of paper that obligates you; you aren't clear about the conditions here and you'd be best to look at the fine detail during Mercury retrograde.

Don't put yourself in a position that you can't easily get out of, no matter how glorious you think it is at the moment. On this day, May 10, you are required to take things seriously and go over the details. As they say, 'the devil is in the details', and in your case, this is the truth — and the warning.

You can absolutely get what you want, but you must come to understand that there are more ways than one to reach your goal. Don't take the easy route, and don't take the route that isn't well researched. Do your homework, Cancer, and avoid hassles down the road.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You tend to believe a little too hard in the power of Mercury retrograde, and while this is a very real transit with very real consequences, it's not your master and you are not its slave. So, stop buying into the fact that you won't be able to handle anything today.

Stop using Mercury retrograde as an excuse to sit at home doing nothing. You are fully capable of going out there and having a great day; what's left is for you to stop putting yourself into a small box where all pro-action stops.

Just have faith in yourself and let this day be what it is: just another. See, the inability to think of Mercury retrograde as anything other than a terrible time is part of Mercury retrograde's plan. And for someone as smart as you are, Libra, you seem to fall right in line.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The day's roughness is strictly related to career and creativity. If you are an artist or a creator, you may run into a few hitches today. Mercury retrograde favors no one, in particular, so you won't have the entire retro dump tossed onto your head.

However, you will be affected by things like writer's block, or 'fear of the blank page.'

Because you may be feeling extremely creative, you'll want very badly to get something done, and that's where the reckoning comes in; you won't be able to be as creative as your heart is telling you to be.

This is a great day to accept this and let it go, as you know very well that you can't push creativity. It has to flow of its own accord. While you may spend some of this day in frustration, you'll get the hang of it after a few hours. Experience has shown you that you can return when the Muse does.

