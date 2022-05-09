The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Monday, May 9, 2022

If we find ourselves feeling a little snappier than usual, then we can attribute that bit to Moon in Virgo, which tends to set our moods up for the day by bringing us into contact with something we detest (like having to clean up cat puke first thing in the morning, or realizing that it's Monday when we thought it was Sunday that kind of thing).

One false move at the top of this day, and BANG! Instant snappy mood.

And because we have the helping hand of Moon opposition Saturn (yes, that is sarcasm) we can expect irrational behavior on top of that snap, meaning as soon as we unconsciously choose to be in a foul mood, we will hold on to it as if it's giving us life.

Saturn energy does that to us: it makes us want to defend ourselves, even when we know we are completely wrong, or amiss.

This snappy, not-so-witty mood that we'll be in may end up turning on us, as well.

This means that because we won't be able to help ourselves and will more than likely take our defense mechanism to new heights, we may also end up jeopardizing any number of things, causing this day to be known as a rough one.

And for some zodiac signs, all we can tell you is that you might have to just grin and bear it; nothing lasts forever. Not even your stinky mood.

Better days are coming, Gemini, Virgo, and Capricorn.

Even though you are one of the three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on Monday, May 9, 2022.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Walking into a scenario with the Moon in Virgo is probably not the thing you needed today, and yet, it's going to be part of what gets you from here to there.

What's meant is this: In order for you to do what you need to do today, you will find yourself up against many obstacles, and these obstacles will require that you break almost every rule in order to get to the place where you feel you're supposed to be.

This implies that you will break rules and you will feel very directed in doing so.

You may hurt some feelings today because someone might be in your way, or you may ruin something simply because it stood in your way today and you absolutely had to break past it if you were to do your job.

In other words, the odds are stacked against you, yet you still have to do what you came to do. To get where you're going today, you have to step on someone, and that's not going to make you feel too good.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You tend to slip back and forth between despising everything in your life and pretending that it's all just a blissful ball of love and light.

Your love and light act may dim a bit today, as you'll be feeling the tug of Moon in Virgo, which will act as a constant reminder of all the things you don't like in the world. In fact, this whole day is going to be 'about the world'.

Thankfully, it's not a personal or private feeling, but one where you stand in judgment of the world and all the wrong things that are going on.

There are just so many times you can utter the words, "Ugh, people," before you yourself get tired of hearing your own voice.

The day feels relentlessly burdensome as if you're carrying the weight of the world, yet you have no plan to save it. It's all complaints today, and of course, judgment.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You might be able to ride this day out, as long as you're able to work with that darned Saturn energy, which is there simply to throw you off course.

Today is the kind of day where you are prepared to lay down the law and stand your ground, where this is concerned. It's more than likely a work-related problem, and it may require you to do something you don't believe in.

Being taken out of your comfort zone won't help matters much either, as Moon in Virgo searches for order, and in your life, on this day, the order is just not to be found.

You don't like rushing your life and you are someone who honors the present moment, but today will have you wishing heavily for tomorrow to finally get here.

On this day you'll feel more comfortable ignoring the dealings of the present day so that you can just get it over with already. The day is about 'getting it over with.'

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.