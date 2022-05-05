The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday May 6, 2022

For Friday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on May 6, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Friday, May 06, 2022.

Aries

Aries, start with yourself. When you understand what it is that you truly want and need in your love life, things simplify. Before you make promises to someone else, listen to your heart and make sure you're also doing what works for you.

Taurus

Taurus, money, and love can mix, but it's not always so easy. Expect there to be a few bumps along the way where you disagree on how you spend on things. That's the beauty of being in a relationship. You get to understand the depths of your commitment to each other because you're willing to work things out.

Gemini

Your friends know you well, but at the end of it all, self-love is what you need to depend on. Well-intentioned friends can tell you what they think about your relationship, but it's yours. Only you truly know what goes on behind closed doors. Believe in your heart you are doing what you need to do.

Cancer

Pride can be a relationship killer. When you sense that your pride is getting in the way of your love life, it's time to ask yourself if it's really worth holding on to so strongly that it causes you to leave people and choose to always be alone. You may be surprised to find out your own answer.

Leo

Love catches you by surprise if you let it. There's a reason why you have someone so close to you that wants to feed into your world.

There's a lot there that is unconditional no matter what the journey takes. This could be the start of a wonderful, long-term friendship that may evolve into something more.

Virgo

You work hard for what you have, so when you sense someone may be taking advantage of your generosity, it's time to put your guard up.

There's always the loveliness of time to prove someone's intentions and their true colors toward you. So, don't rush, even if you feel pressured. Stay true to yourself and let the rest work itself out naturally.

Libra

Your love life grows in a way that you didn't expect it to, and you may discover that you prefer things to remain simple for now. Less is more where a relationship feels complicated. It's OK to ask to keep things simple and to slow things down until you feel more ready.

Scorpio

Share your heart with someone in a way that you would want them to share it with you. It's always hard at first to be open and transparent about your emotions, past, and the way you hope your future will be. But as you share your dreams with someone you care for, you'll see their heart more clearly than you already do.

Sagittarius

Seek out things that make you feel beautiful inside and out. You are the person who cherishes honesty in special moments. Be the one who starts things headed in the right direction. It only takes one to change things around and make the miracle of love happen.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

Capricorn

It's always good to invest time in your home life. You have a beautiful vision for what you want your house to be like. So take the time to make it the way you know is the most beautiful for you. Your space needs your personality to make it special for you.

Aquarius

Talk about your feelings, Aquarius, There's a wonderful energy in the air that encourages you to express your sentimentality.

You have a softer side; so don't try to hide what it is that you're experiencing. It's real.

Pisces

It's time to go shopping and to pick up that perfect item that makes your home feel loving and a place people enjoy hanging out in. From throw pillows to pretty plants and some cool decorations, it's time to make your place the type of environment you feel good being in.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.