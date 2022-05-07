If you are one of the zodiac signs who grabs ahold of luck in love on this day, then count yourself as special.

The lucky bits are few and far between today, and should you escape the clusters of several negative lunar influences, then you should be singled out. It's hard to be considered lucky on this day, and yet, some of you will be nothing but. And that's a good thing!

What's working for you are these two transits: Moon trine Jupiter and Moon trine Venus. If we had only those two transits to deal with, your 'luck' in love might be called 'having a good day'.

What makes your day lucky in love is that all the odds are against us all, and so, if you make it through unscathed, then luck definitely found you and spared you the grief of today's less-than-lovely transits, known as Moon opposition Pluto, Moon sextile Mercury and Sun sextile Mars.

In other words, if you get through this day without these latter transits pummeling the heck out of your love life, then consider yourself Love's lottery winner.

Let's focus on the positive here; today is the day when you and your loved one might start focusing on plans for the future.

You've spent the pandemic doing nothing, and now, you finally feel like maybe you two should get out there and start living again.

Time is fleeting and this day brings that to mind. If nothing lasts forever, then it's time to make the best of it. You've got the love, now it's time to create the action. Luck is on your side.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love On Saturday, May 7, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You're in that rare state of mind, where you feel very forgiving on this day. And when you forgive, a lot of things in your life tend to open up.

That means your love life will finally get a well-deserved 'breather' and that implies that all aggressions and accusations will finally come to an end.

So, this day is not only lucky for you, but for your partner as well, as they stand to relax a bit more as well. And when you're both in a relaxed mood, you can talk once again, without the fear of it escalating into madness.

Sometimes madness is how you get your point across, but with Moon sextile Mercury in your court on this day, you'll want to take things a little slower.

You may even want things to be peaceful, which is very un-Aries, but still, helpful to your life. You recognize that 'war' is not your thing today, and so, you act accordingly, which ends up bringing you a very good, and lucky day.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What makes this a lucky day for you is that you have decided to bring back the humor in your relationship. You've always been hilarious, and as time goes by, you seem to have lost that part of yourself, much to your own dismay.

Being in a relationship seemed to kill all of your humor, and yet, you don't really know how you could blame 'them' for what you no longer seem to possess. That's the revelation, Virgo: it was you who let your humor die out, and you ended up blaming the person you're with for your own lack.

This means that, if you put in the effort, you'll be back to being your old hysterical, wise-cracking, joke-making self and you'll be able to try out your best 'material' on your mate, who has always welcomed your sense of humor into the relationship.

Yes, please be funny, Virgo. Being funny works on you as well as for you. And share the wealth of your good nature with the one you love.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

After a few really rotten days spent arguing with the person whom you believed was supposed to understand you through and through, you will come to realize that you might possibly be part of the solution.

Yes, you are someone who likes to blame the other person for all the woes of the world; it makes you feel untouchable as if you never donate to the awful causes, which sets you up as the eternal victim; a place you sometimes like to be.

During Moon opposition Pluto, you'll regard being a victim as something you know longer wish to be, and you'll turn to your partner for help with this. You need good, solid, honest conversation, and you believe you can only get this with the person you call 'partner.'

And guess what, Libra? You are right — they are there for you, and they don't like when you call yourself 'victim' either. They are willing to help you out of your funk. This is your lucky day in love, as you will come to understand that nobody is your enemy.

