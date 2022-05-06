The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Saturday, May 7, 2022

It's probably a good thing that this day falls on the weekend, simply because we wouldn't want today's transits to add to any clashes at work.

With the Moon's opposition Pluto, clashes are going to be the flavor of the day, as no one in your life will be able to agree on anything.

This, along with Moon trine Jupiter will be at the heart of today's tribulations. While we'll definitely be able to get through them, we should be worn out from arguing by day's end.

There are a few signs of the Zodiac that will not take today with a grain of salt, so to speak, meaning that this day, with all of its negatively charged transits, might make us feel so on edge that we won't be able to relax; and today is the day we planned for relaxation, too!

What a drag. All we want is downtime and a little R and R, and all we'll get is lip service, the kind that steers everything the wrong way.

We're also looking at Sun sextile Mars on this day, which should take our anxiety-filled day and turn it into a hostile one.

This is where we need to be careful. We could easily say the wrong thing today, as Moon sextile Mercury might make us think we're clever with words when all we're really being is mean and caustic.

Our best bet for today would be to take it all in stride, not take anything personally, and try to let things roll off our backs.

There will be so many laughable mistakes made today that it would be best if we try to laugh along with them. Resistance is futile!

Leo, Scorpio, and Cancer are the three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You feel good today, Leo, as you've got the Moon in your zodiac sign to help your mood. And that's all well and good until you try to enroll your friends into your plans for the day and everyone is suddenly 'too busy.'

Now, here's the thing: they ARE too busy, which means that you needn't take their rejection of your plan as a personal affront.

Still, you are a Leo, and when people don't do what you want, you tend to take it personally.

If you can cap off your pride at a low level today, you'll be OK. Still, with Moon opposition Pluto making everything feel offensive to you, your great mood may easily morph into a nasty attitude that pulls others into it, like a black hole.

So, you have a choice, Leo: become the Black Hole that sucks into itself all those who disagree with you, or let it slide this one time. Enjoy the day as it was meant to be enjoyed.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The last thing you need on your day off is for Moon opposition Pluto to rise and shine above your head, setting you up for a day of hostility and aggression. Oh boy, that surely was NOT the plan. But OK, be that way, transits — it's not like we have a choice, right?

Well, Scorpio, you actually do have a choice as to how you're doing to translate this transit. Will you let the hostility take over, and will you actually let it ruin your well-laid plans for today? That's where you need to step in and do something about it.

You need this day; you set it up so that you could get your head cleared out.

Today was going to be this big 'get back to nature' thing, where you were going to meditate outdoors and become one with everything, right?

And now, you're overreacting to one of the 'tough-on-Scorpio' transits by playing to it. Stand back and think: is this really the way to go? Hint: go for the peace and quiet.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You really don't feel like you ask too much out of this life. You know yourself as a giver, and it's true; you are quite generous.

You give your time, ear, and heart, and when you want a little in return, you don't feel like it's too much to ask for.

Yet, you are always feeling like you've overstepped your bounds. When someone asks you to do a favor for them, you step in like a champ.

However, when you ask for a favor, it's as if all you do is put people out with your grand asks and your steep favor requirements.

Nobody wants to help poor Capricorn out — ever! But on this day, May 7, you'll hit a new high when discovering just how few people want to come to your aid. It's as if you don't exist.

And this will chime the bells of self-pity. Nobody wants to help you out, and with Moon opposition Pluto as the Dark Master who seems to empty your world of friendly souls, you'll be spending the day in a foul mood.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.