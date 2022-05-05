The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Need Passion In Their Love Life During The Moon Square Venus On Friday, May 6, 2022

Moon square Venus will get you thinking about your love life if nothing else. And as it goes with thinking, one thought leads to the next, and if you are extremely curious about how the heck you're going to keep this love affair going, then eventually you're going to hit the section called, "Keeping it passionate."

And some zodiac signs — more than others — feel the need to stoke the flames of passion in order to keep the relationship alive and burning.

Not everyone cares about passion; some feel that just knowing the person loves you is enough.

Then, there are the zodiac signs for whom passion is what it's all about, and if there is no passion, then you're basically stuck in a relationship that will only end up in misery, and cheating.

For those who demand passionate love lives, this is no joke: if they don't get what they want from you, they'll get it from someone else. Consider that a warning.

When we have Moon square, Venus, we have a magnifying glass held to our love lives; we are the perceiver, in this case, and it is during this transit that we are able to see if we are satisfied, or lying to ourselves.

This transit is about to reveal if your romance is passionate enough or if it needs some fine-tuning.

And for some zodiac signs, this is a make-or-break time; when passion becomes a 'need' as opposed to just something that happens now and then, it's time to pay attention.

If a person needs passion in their lives and you are with them, and you love them, then give them what they need.

Aries, Taurus, and Scorpio need passion in their love life during the Moon square Venus.

And on Friday, May 6, 2022, if you love one of these three zodiac signs, then give them what they need.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

A passion-free love affair? Ha! That just does not exist in your world, Aries, as you are all-passion, all the time. You don't do things unless there's a scorching flame to accompany your moves; you are passion itself, and when it comes to your love life, you are by no means shy about asking for what you need.

You have learned by now to avoid romantic partners who cannot meet your expectations, but are your expectations so complex? No, not really. You just want to be loved properly.

You want the romance, the dinners, the gifts, the bubble baths, you want the jewelry, the champagne, and the promises of sweet nothings to come.

During Mon square Venus, you're going to realize that life is short, and if you're going to be with one person, then that person has got to live up to your dreams because anything less just compromises. And passion isn't something you can compromise.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What makes you such a passionate person is that you believe in fully giving yourself over to a person. You are the essential 'ride or die' type, and if you're going to give it up, then so should they.

You choose lovers who can match your stamina in the bedroom, and should they displease you, then you'll give them a second chance, but by chance number three, you'll be frustrated and ready to give them the boot.

Moon square Venus sets your passion on fire, and you're going to be at your most irresistible during this time. Perhaps you want to try something new, or maybe just jumpstart something you know works well, either way, this transit is going to bring out the "put up or shut up" side of your personality.

You need passion in your love life and if you don't get it, then that's the beginning of the end, right there.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

If anyone knows how to bring the passion to the romance, it's you, Scorpio, as you're somewhat of a master of the trade. And while that's all well and good, it takes two to tango in this case, and you might notice that your partner isn't exactly 'game' these days.

You forgive their trespasses and let them slide, this one time, but the truth is, you are pretty dang demanding when it comes to passion, and when you want attention, you mean business.

And so, during Moon square Venus, you will go out of your way to grab your partner's attention so that they cannot possibly think of anything else to do but share an amazing experience of love and passion with you.

You are not in a relationship so that you can study the effects of boredom on a couple over a period of years; NO WAY! You are in a relationship so that you and your person can dive in the sensuous waters of divinely passionate love!

