The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love On Thursday, May 5, 2022

It's pretty much a given that someone's going to get very lucky in love during the transit known as Moon square Venus.

With our minds set on success, this is one of the better times for things like engagements, marriages, and plans to be made along the lines of love and romance.

May 5 is a truly romantic day; in fact, if you are one of the signs that resonate the most with the transit that accompanies it, you might see a major change occur today — one that will uplift your idea of love and romance.

Three signs of the Zodiac will find luck in love on this day, and it will show up as friendliness and compassion.

Yes, there is passionate love and the idea of exploring new ideas, but the real glue here is in the friendly approach; this is the day where we discover if we are friends with the person we are committed to.

This is the day where we come to know if we really can 'go the distance' with this person, being that longevity really only relies upon a rock-solid friendship. In other words, the best romantic relationships have a foundation made of friendship.

Thursday, May 5, 2022, brings with it the reality check: are you friends with your partner, or is this thing reliant upon passion and intimacy, only? Can you do more with your precious person than just be romantic?

Can you deal with the realities of life, let-downs, bad moods, and financial pressures together? This is the day where the friendship side of your relationship gets a chance to shine.

Three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on Thursday, May 5, 2022, are Cancer, Leo, and Pisces.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You've never really been into love without true friendship involved, and today, you'll see how that really pays off. You and your loved one will find something new about each other because the two of you will be put into a position where you have to show your true colors.

This is no big deal for you, and it seems it's no big deal for the person you are involved with; you both live in the truth and there are no secrets.

You will notice how others around you have a hard time dealing with your friendship; they expect you to be so much less cool with your mate than you are, to their choices.

But you didn't sign on for a mystery; you signed on for a love affair based on truth and honesty. And on today, you'll get to see what integrity within a romance looks like, and you'll be the object of both admiration and jealousy, for others.

You have created something so special with this relationship of yours, and today is the day you and your loved one will get to show off your stuff.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You've always been about 'go big or go home' and today is a prime example of what going big can look like. While lucky days are fortunately a big part of your love life, today takes your luck into a whole new category.

Today, thanks to Moon square Venus, is the day where you and your partner decide to do something without telling anyone else. You know your decision will cause anger and confusion, but that really is their problem and not yours.

You and your partner are through with trying to please the mob; you've done it 'their' way enough and now, the two of you have come to the conclusion that the only way you'll be able to be yourselves is to do it ALL your own way, and as you've come to learn, that way doesn't ask for permission from others.

You've always been a leader, Leo, and on this day, you'll be leading your partner into a whole new world where only the two of you get to play.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Luck in love today looks like you and your partner finally taking a breather from some enormous project that you've both been involved in. It's a day for smiles and satisfied sighs as you've both donated so much time and effort to creating something glorious.

Because you were both involved, you both get to reap the rewards of a solid day off, and knowing that you can just fall into each other's arms, on a cushy bed that just begs you to fall deeply asleep upon, is like a dream come true.

This day brings you and your partner a deep sense of relief and the feeling that you both were involved in something meaningful and satisfying to work on.

This is a real 'togetherness' day for you and yours, and there's no pressure to be anything more than just who you are. There's no one to impress or wow; just be yourselves and enjoy the bliss of relaxation.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.