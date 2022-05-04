What starts out as a day filled with promise and a plan, may veer off into its own version of chaos and confusion. Today is not only a day of misreading signals, but it's also a day where we think we're right, and we feel adamant about our feelings.

What makes this day a rough one is that we're not right; in fact, we're so far off base that it should be obvious when we make the wrong move — the move we'll be making today, May 5, during Moon square Venus and Sun conjunction Uranus.

What will probably be at the root of our issue today is that we don't seem to understand our partner's motives; it's as if they've suddenly gone off the deep end, and here we are, trying to decipher their special codes. Why don't they just spit it out?

What are these strange song and dance routines they seem to be going through in order to get their message to us?

What we'll be finding out is that the 'song and dance routine' is merely them, fearing our rejection, and stating what's on their mind without actually saying their real feelings. In other words, passive-aggressiveness to the max.

And so, we'll be dealing with our partner's inability to just GET TO THE POINT. And that will be frustrating. It's hard to think that at important times in the relationship we have to refer to playing 'charades' in order to say what's on our minds.

And yet, nothing we can say or do will be able to smooth the path for this person who really wants us to know something, their way, and on their time. Okey-doke. Be that way if you must.

As for us, we'll be over here, having a rough day because our loved ones can't say what's on their mind with any kind of ease.

The 3 zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on Thursday, May 5, 2022, are Taurus, Gemini, and Scorpio.



1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You're about to spend way too much time over-analyzing your relationship during this day, and that is due to the Moon square Venus influence in your life.

There's a good chance you and your mate have been warming up towards something big; and now that that day is upon you, you're starting to get cold feet.

Whatever it is that you planned on doing together requires commitment and dedication, and during this time, you'll be second-guessing your intentions and wondering if it's too late to back out. That's when you'll be hit with the idea that if you blow this, you may just blow something big in your life.

It's a day where you vacillate between running away and staying in for life; nothing falls into a gray area, it's all black and white or nothing at all. You'll end up doing the right thing, but holy smokes it's going to drive you nuts getting to that decision.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

What irks you today is the fact that you can't seem to convince someone of your good intentions, and you feel as though this person simply can't see the good in you AT ALL.

While this is generally the kind of thing you walk away from as you find the judgment of others to be beneath you or your consideration, you really wanted the approval of this one person in particular and now that you've got their attention, all they seem to want to give you is the cold shoulder.

You just can't go right with this person, and your pride is trying to make you feel like you don't care, but you DO care.

You care too much, and the more you care about the person who doesn't care about you, the harder your life will become.

Today, May 5, brings Sun conjunction with Uranus, which throws you so far off course when it comes to your ability to discern what's real and what isn't. What is real is this: someone you like doesn't like you. There it is. Point blank.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What's wrong with today is your bad attitude, and whenever you get like this, you like to blame everyone around you for the destruction of the world. Today is that day. First stop, your loved one. You will make sure that they feel awful about themselves today.

Why? Because you feel awful about your own self and since you don't want to admit to it, you might as well project it all onto the one person who will take it: your loved one. Understand this, Scorpio: this person will take just so much before they pop.

You think you can toss your moody behavior around and pay no consequence, but that's where you are wrong.

Today is the day of consequences, and if you're in the mood to abuse your partner, you've got another thing coming, because today is the day where your partner has no more room for you or your antics. Everything has a price, Scorpio, and today is the day where you start paying up.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.