The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Luckiest In Love On Wednesday, May 4, 2022

While Moon in Cancer might be doing a number on some of our emotional states, we might be able to use some of that hyper-sensitive influence to our advantage; being the person in someone's life who listens, pays attention to, and cares about them is a special position to be in, indeed, and Moon in Cancer can create that kind of condition, leading to a very fortunate romantic upturn.

What makes today lucky for some zodiac signs, in terms of love and romance, is the fact that today's transits all revolve around sensitivity on some level. For some zodiacs, this could also mean 'insensitivity'.

However, for those of us who are susceptible to transits like Moon trine Saturn, Moon square Neptune, Moon square Jupiter, and of course, Moon in Cancer, we may just find that we're more helpful than at other times.

With a heightened sense of emotion going strong for us, we could — if we want — parlay this hypersensitivity into compassion. We may just be the one in someone's life who does the heavy lifting, so that they may have an easier time with it all.

What constitutes 'luck' on this day is how much love we give a person. The more we give, the luckier we feel.

To be hit with all of these transits at once can either make or break a person and when love is the theme, when we 'make', we feel really, really good. And on this day, May 4, 2022, we will be responsible for making someone in our lives very, very happy. Now that can't be beat.

At the start of the day, Taurus, Leo, and Capricorn are the luckiest in love on May 4, 2022.

These three zodiac signs find themselves in a fortunate position on Wednesday.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You feel like everything in your world is going your way on this day, and usually, that sets you up for doubt and second-guessing. If it goes up, it must come down, and that's your general rule; that's how you self-protect; you assume things won't always be this wonderful and so you walk in every situation prepared.

However, on this day, during these transits, you'll throw caution to the wind and you'll just let yourself have it all.

Your love life is blossoming to such a point that you don't want to let in a shred of negativity; you're committed to staying as happy as you can, and you see that your partner is down for the same.

With two people making sure that the relationship is in full bloom, you can't go wrong, and on this day, during Moon square Jupiter, nothing will go wrong. It's going to feel like you fell down the rabbit hole of happiness. Sounds lucky!

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

If there's any sign who 'dares to go there' it's you, Leo, and what's meant by this is that you're the one who is always there to introduce new things and new ideas into the relationship. And, once again, you'll hit a home run with your latest idea which is bound to wow your partner above and beyond the call of duty.

You sure know how to throw a party, Leo, even if that party is just made up of you and your loved one.

Thrilling someone with your charms is only one of the ways you will find this day to bring you luck; you'll be sharing gifts, too, which is super cool considering you weren't expecting anything in return.

Looks like your partner is just as into having fun and new experiences as you are, Leo. You picked a winner, as they say, and they certainly picked one in you. Luck is not just on your side today, it's everywhere you go.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Sometimes you don't know how to express your love, and because of that, you've withheld, giving your loved one the wrong impression. You're just not as bold or boisterous as some of the other signs, but that certainly doesn't mean your love is any less.

You are a powerhouse of love, and during Moon in Cancer, you'll find a way to show this love to the person you feel strongly about. What's really going on here is that you are starting to trust in your own abilities, and that means in your ability to love, as well.

While you are so excellent in so many fields, you've never quite mastered the love thing, and then something changes in you, and that change starts on May 4.

This change allows you to see that your efforts in love are worthy and that you're not half bad at being the one who expresses great love, after all. Well, look at you go, Capricorn. Being all loving and stuff. Good on you.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.