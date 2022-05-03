The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Wednesday, May 4, 2022

We've got a helluva day ahead of us, and for some, this could mean trouble. With Moon in Cancer, we may just end up feeling way too sorry for ourselves on this day, and with Moon trine Saturn, we might end up telling ourselves that it's all our fault.

Between the self-pity and the rationalization of the idea that we are not good people, but trashy wastes of life instead, certain signs of the Zodiac here today will not care for the transitory influences of the day.

The idea of putting ourselves down so low that we start to believe the lie we tell ourselves is just too much to deal with.

Yet, some of us will be on such a self-hate bender that it may seem unreal. That's how Saturn gets us; we think we need to be something — someone else, and in the long run, we can only be us.

Saturn's influence makes us think we need to fit into the mold, and the harder we try, the further we push ourselves into failure. And failure is what's at the heart of the day: feeling like one, fearful of being one, and failing at something when only success was allowed.

Moon in Cancer won't let this alone, either. This transit really grabs on to feelings of self-pity and works them until we're all just rattling bones of fear and dread. It's all so over the top and mental, and we know it — but on this day, we won't be able to help ourselves.

Today is the day we spend feeling like losers, and nobody wants that. Fortunately, not all signs will get this dark, but there are still three zodiac signs who will buy into this hook, line, and sinker.

Which three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on May 4, 2022?

On Wednesday, those zodiac signs are Leo, Virgo, and Sagittarius.

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

As if you didn't know this already, because you've probably been nurturing this bad feeling for a few days now, thanks to Mars sextile Uranus, but today's going to unload on you.

The last thing you want at this point, on this day, is a burden to carry around — especially because you've been doing so well without one.

Today brings unwanted news that you absolutely have to deal with, and it's not the news so much as the 'have to deal with' part that really upsets you.

You don't want anymore! You've had it with 'having to deal with' things. You're on the verge of a nervous breakdown simply because you desire so very little and all you keep on getting is more, more and more.

More...stuff. More things. More complaints. More people are dissatisfied. Today, May 4, bring you more of the stuff you really want nothing to do with. Big ugh.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Virgos, as a rule, have rough days more often than not, and that's because being a Virgo is difficult. You folks have high expectations and it seems that those set standards are never met, leaving you in dire disappointment, just about all of the time.

Well, once again, you'll be entering the Disappointment Zone, starring your host, Captain Drama, and the Never-ending Set of Demands.

What a lineup. Because there are so many lunations on this day, you'll be feeling depressed and stuck in your head; you won't be able to find an escape, so you'll make fervent plans for the weekend so you can convince yourself that there's something to look forward to.

The feeling of impatience will absolutely riddle your world, and you'll be feeling stuck and seething with disgust over how nothing seems to be going your way. Weekend, Virgo, weekend. You created it, now enjoy the thrill of knowing this weird state won't last for long.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You might have gotten out of this, but that Jupiter transit had your name all over it, and so, welcome to the Rough Day Club, where your patience will be tried and your expectations will plummet.

Oh well, it happens and as you know, you get past it soon enough.

You'll be taking this day a little easier than the other sufferers mentioned above, but that's only because you're a little more detached from reality than others.

It's a rough day for you, and this will be mainly geared towards things like bureaucracy and law. It's like you're about to get stuck in the system, and that system runs on your boredom.

Today you will spend a day in Sagittarius Hell, which basically implies that everything you do today will be in a small box, with small thoughts, and small results.

Where is that Jupiter energy beam when you need it? Oh, it's there, the only problem is that it's magnifying all your negative thoughts instead of the positive ones.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.