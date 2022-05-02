Today we may get caught up in unnecessary drama, as Moon square Mars brings the over-reactions and Jupiter sextile Pluto ensures that those actions are irrevocably negative.

So, we've got a transit that brings theatrical hostility into our lives, and a transit that supports it by making it all so much worse than it needs to be.

Jupiter and Mars, when working together, usually end up making human beings down here on Earth into monsters.

And so, who is the monster of the day, today? Which three zodiac signs cannot handle Mars-Jupiter transits and should really be sitting this one out, but can't? Libra, Aquarius, and Pisces, of course.

You three are all so peaceful and together until that one moment arrives that puts you to the test.

Then it's all high drama, shouting matches, and the kind of competition that makes you realize you're actually trying to 'out-bad' a person. "I'm the worst, not you! Waaa!"

For those who decide that the only way to get through this day is by being over-the-top, selfish, and attention-grabbing, your day is going to be very, very rough on the nervous system.

What you think is the way to go today only shows that you have no patience, are intolerant, and can only think about yourself. You're the monster today, and you need not look any further than the mirror to find out what makes this day hard for you.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Tuesday, May 3, 2022

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Grabbing negative attention is what makes you feel important today, and because you've got that heavy Moon square Mars transit pushing you to your limits, you'll be as bratty as you possibly can be.

Childish behavior seems to be your go-to attitude on this day, as it seems you've forgotten how to get people's attention by doing something positive.

You are in pure rebel mode today and this leads you to make quick decisions and act in an impulsive way. You will ride right over something you know to be important, and you'll purposefully destroy something in your life that you aren't in the mood for.

What your mood dictates is total destruction, and that's the most regrettable part because moods change, and as yours returns to a state of equanimity, so will you come to know true regret for your actions.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You are someone who really doesn't want much to do with Mars or Jupiter energy, in fact, you find it oppressive. During this time, you'll feel inspired to create, but you'll be more thrilled with the idea of destroying what you create...which is highly disturbing.

Today comes with disturbance; you can't help but feel you want to ruin things, and that's not like you. You aren't usually that kind of person, but that dang Mars energy is making you feel so aggressive that you'll probably end up picking fights with little kids, you're so off base today.

What makes this extra rough for you is that you'll be conscious of your bad mood today and that will make you want to share it with everyone you know. Your feeling today is this: If I have to endure 'this' then so does everyone else. You want everyone to feel your pain, and chances are, you will succeed.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

What this day brings you is the feeling that you don't belong. And certainly, with influences like Jupiter sextile Pluto and Moon square Mars, there's very little space for someone with your temperament. You may end up getting into an argument with someone today whom you really never wanted to show 'this' side of yourself too, and yet, you won't be able to help yourself.

Generally, you're pretty mild-mannered; yes, you're sensitive, but you usually don't start fights or walk out of the room during them to prove a point. In fact, you don't like having to prove anything; you'd rather just watch an argument fade out naturally, but today is not that day.

Today is the day you get fully involved, ego and all, in some incredibly stupid argument that leads nowhere, promises nothing, and only does damage to you and the person you're entangled with. It's a day of disruption and ridiculousness, and you'll be at the heart of it all, Pisces.

