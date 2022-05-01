If a rough day is to be had today, then it's due to a certain set up of planetary influences, namely Moon trine Pluto and Moon conjunction Mercury.

On their own, they already spell trouble, but when put together, as we will be experiencing on May 2, 2022, they will be particularly aggressive in very specific ways.

One of those ways will be in our inability to speak nicely to those around us who do not deserve our scorn. It's as if the gift of politeness will be robbed from us, and every time we open our mouths to express ourselves, we'll only be able to condescend, insult and deliver sharp, cutting quips that nobody appreciates.

In short, it's going to be a Twilight Zone of a day and for some signs of the Zodiac, it will be best to just shut the heck up and stay silent.

It's hard to deal with feelings of instant regret; we'll speak and as soon as the words leave our mouths, we'll want to clamp a hand down over our lips. Why did we say that? What's wrong with us today that we can't control the urge to 'own' someone.

This may revolve around a deep seated need to feel freedom; on some level, the signs mentioned today, are harboring secret feelings of being stifled, and on this day, they will unleash hell, much to their own surprise.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Monday, May 2, 2022

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

If you can stay out of the way of arguments or hostile environments, you are always the first to avoid, and yet, today you just can't help yourself.

This might be your repressed self needing some infamy and spotlight, as you will be particularly influenced by Moon conjunction Mercury on this day. What this means is that while you ordinarily walk away from adversity, today you'll be diving into it, as if it's the only thing that will give you peace.

Which is ironic, because peace is the last thing you'll get out of it, especially because it's going to be you who starts the fire. Maybe you have something in mind and because you can't directly confront it, you take it out on whoever is closest in proximity; and that's how you'll choose your target today.

Whoever is there will be the one who will end up as your dart board. And, because what's a rough day without it's variety of regrets, you'll be accruing new regrets that you can take with you for the rest of your life. Was it worth it, Cancer?

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

When your magical charms and powers of seduction fail you, you can only come up with one reason as to why this happens: It's their fault. Apparently, you've come up against a immovable object, or as we like to call them: human beings.

This one particular human being is someone you'd like to have as your lackey; they'd make a good love project for you, and seeing this inspires you to do your Scorpio act. This act consists of you being your sexy self while laying on the charisma.

You glamour your subject into submission as a rule, until of course you fall for that one person who simply doesn't buy into your shtick.

And when confronted with an inaccessible person, what do you do? You force them to see you, except on this day, they'll see you as a fool. Yeah, they see you alright, and the way they perceive you will make you wish you never bothered to try. Sexy charm or failure to engage?

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

With Venus is Aries, you'd think that today was going to work out for you in terms of your love relationship, and yet, Moon trine Pluto really doesn't want that to happen. You and Pluto, jeesh, what an off pair. You have it in mind to set aside time to make up with your partner or date, as you and they had a 'tiff extraordinaire' and you really want to mend things before they turn into WW3.

Your intentions are good, but your ego is still bruised, and as soon as you get the chance to work things out, your good ol' ego will come back to defend you. As soon as you get into this defensive mode, you won't be able to stop and before you know it, the tiff extraordinaire will escalate into something much worse than WW3.

It will intimidate your partner so badly that they may not trust you anymore. This is definitely the day to think before you speak, and if you think that maybe you should just not speak at all, then listen to that!

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.