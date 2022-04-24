The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, April 25, 2022

Your daily horoscope for April 25, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Monday.

Here's today's horoscope for each zodiac sign on Monday, April 25, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You enter a spiritual time, Aries, The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of karma, and your mind opens to the possibilities that are there for you. Pay close attention to sequential numbers, themes and things that seem to be coincidental. You'll learn more about what your life purpose when you let the universe speak into your heart.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Someone can enter your life unexpectedly, and be the best thing that's ever happened to you. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of friends, and this is a magical time for you. There are no coincidences, Taurus, only moments where you are invited to explore what is happening around you and to decide what role you want to play in the collective.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Apply for the job you want, Gemini, you never know what door will open for you. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of career. Opportunities come to you in ways that you would not expect. You may receive a phone call or even a message on your LinkedIn. Things open for you and help you to move into the next phase of your life because you were ready and waiting for it.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Experiment with ideas, Cancer. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of higher learning. You learn by doing, Cancer, and when you allow yourself to become hands-on your mind begins to conceive the possibilities. You may not see what can happen, but you can perceive it before it manifests before you. In other words, you create your destiny by the actions you take today.RELATED: A psychic advisor can help you step into your greatness and find true happiness. Get a $10 Bonus now!

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Not all wealth is tangible. You may be rich because of love and other things people cannot see. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of shared resources and secrets. There are things that the universe has hidden from you because you weren't ready to have them until now. And, when you start to see just how amazingly blessed and plentiful your future is, always be sure to give thanks.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You have to let go of the need to control, Virgo, and allow the universe to step in when you need it to do so. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of commitments. Sometimes people make promises they cannot keep. It doesn't mean that they are a bad person or fell short of your expectations.It means that you both have completed a chapter in your lifetime together and now it's time to move into a new way of being.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Do one new thing, Libra, and let yourself see what happens. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of routines. Everything changes when you start to do things differently. You don't have to continue with old patterns. Be ready to try something new.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Use your imagination and it's OK if things are imperfect. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of creativity. You are the conduit of change today. What comes into your world happens because you permitted it to happen. You can also choose to put up boundaries and avoid conflicts, especially when you sense that they are coming.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Your future blossoms, and if you're thinking about starting a family you may feel like now is the right time to try. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of home. You may experience a heightened sense of fertility now. This is your time to expand your life, your home and your own family.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

People misunderstand things often, Capricorn, that's why it's good to have things in writing. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of communication. Speak clearly and follow up with others. Be sure to check in to make sure everyone is on the same page.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Invest in something you find a little risky, like crypto but don't go all in unless you feel like it's best for you. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of money. So, this is a great time for work, finding a new job and building a small business or seeing if a hobby you have can become profitable for you.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Plan to do one thing that advances your future, Pisces. The Moon enters your sign, your solar house of personal development. This is the perfect time to look into classes that you can take online or sign up to be in a mastermind group that is a think tank. Share ideas generously and be willing to receive some from others as well.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

