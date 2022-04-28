The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, April 29, 2022

For Friday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on April 29, 2022.

Our hearts are guarded when it comes to love, and the Moon entering Taurus after spending some time in lively Aries brings up issues of trust, commitment and loyalty.

The Moon is going to bump into chaotic Uranus which can shock our minds and hit our hearts hard.

There's change that's coming and we learn to let go as Neptune and Jupiter speak to each other once again in the zodiac sign of Pisces.

Things are changing and this is going to take time, but how will this affection your love horoscope on Friday?

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Friday, April 29, 2022.

Aries

Trust in love, Aries. Even in times when you feel like you need to be cautious with your heart, the experience of lost love can be as powerful as love that you share with someone forever. You learn and you become the type of person you are meant to be. Evolving is also part of the romantic experience and the door to change is coming your way.

Taurus

Don't think of an argument or a breakup as a failure. You loved someone with all your heart. There is no shame in giving of yourself to a person who you thought was the one. You were given a gift and an opportunity to become a deeper and more compassionate person because you've been hurt before and now you understand how that feels.

Gemini

Love comes with a purpose. Each relationship is an opportunity to discover your gifts and your talents. Your partner is a mirror to the depths of your soul, and what you see in their eyes is a reflection of yourself — both good and the parts that need a little bit of work.

Cancer

It takes discipline to love someone. You have decided to love a person for who they are, so when you see parts of them you'd like to change take a step back and realize this is a moment for you to accept and to be understanding. You may not understand another person's quirks but you can get to know their heart.

Leo

Leo, it's OK to question whether or not you still love someone. Everyone does, but what you ought not to do is ignore the way that you're feeling. Self-doubt, and confusion can become the foundation of deeper love. Dive into this experience and explore what it means for you and the relationship you share which is evolving.

Virgo

Love is a balancing act between being who you are meant to be and. pleasing the other person. Aim for a bit of both and if there's a conflict of interest where you don't understand or agree, discuss it. You may be surprised how easily you can work things out because of love.

Libra

When you're with the right person your self-esteem grows and they encourage you to become the best version of yourself, too. You have beautiful traits that can be brought out in a way to share with the world for the sake of love. You may not always know the way to go about doing so, but with a person who is there to love you through your trials and errors, that's kismet.

Scorpio

Be patient when you love someone. Everyone is doing their best to be the best version of themselves. So, when you find yourself feeling impatient or struggling to understand, realize that you're seeing their true colors and it's a beautiful thing. Their lessons become the foundation of growth that you can build on as a couple.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you don't always need to know why someone has done something, you may just know the what. This is where your strong, independent streak kicks in and puts your guard up. You may protect your heart at times, but the truth is you cannot protect someone from touching your soul.

Capricorn

Love is everywhere. There are things in your life that will come to you because you're meant to experience them in abundance. You may not always understand the type of love that you're being taught by, but when the lesson is over and things have progressed in a new light you see the world in a new way.

Aquarius

Aquarius, love can come with worry, but this is also a chance for you to learn to trust that the universe will guide you where you're meant to be. When you fear things about the future, it can also encourage you to be more committed and even diligent to love without trying to control the outcome.

Pisces

Pisces, today you experience how love grows and strengthens the heart. You are the courage your partner needs today, and you help them to get through a tough time that would have been difficult to do alone.

