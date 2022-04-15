3 Zodiac Signs Who Refuse To Fall In Love During The Sun Opposite The Moon On April 16, 2022

Whenever there's a Full Moon it's really the Sun opposite the Moon. This brings up all sorts of emotions, and for the three zodiac signs who want to be on their own, they may decide there's no room for love starting April 16, 2022.

Whatever makes a person turn off from love or the desire to be in a relationship is definitely something that comes as a result of being hurt in one, prior to this decision. Love is tough.

Very few people can disagree with that; we fight hard to bring love into our lives, thinking this is the answer to all of our questions, and yet, more marriages end in divorce than they do in permanency.

'Til death do us part is an ideal; rarely do we wait for death to say NO to a relationship that only brings us pain.

And so, there are folks who simply refuse to fall in love.

During the Sun opposite the Moon, we'll see lots of that happening. It's more than self-protection; it's survival.

The state of falling in love is so intense that it can deprive us of our ability to make the right decision. And don't even get me started on lust: that's the stuff that almost guarantees bad decisions will be made.

And, some of those mistakes will be built to last, that is for sure!

Certain signs of the Zodiac trust their inner workings enough to go by what their gut tells them, and that means refusing to fall in love — at least until further notice.

So, during the Sun's opposition to the Moon, feel free to say no to love.

Because if you wish to bypass the pain and drama of being in love, then it's your life and you're the boss of you.

Falling in love feels awesome, and then...it doesn't. That's life, folks. You win some and you lose some. And some of it is actually controllable.

Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces are the three zodiac signs who refuse to fall in love during the Sun opposite the Moon, April 16, 2022.

1. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You've got enough on your plate that if you decide you're just not into starting up a new love affair, then so be it. You live your life according to your rules, and love has taught you that it doesn't always work out well.

Are you bitter and shut down? Aw, hell no, but you are wise and you do practice discretion. What's really going on is that you value your peace much more than you desire the perks of being in love; at this point in your life, you're OK with who you are, and you don't feel the need to rock the boat.

The Sun opposite the Moon works on your sense of fantasy; at this point, you prefer to stick to the fun that exists inside your mind, rather than to get involved with an actual human being.

Humans really tire you out, and while you've had your fun — and still might continue to do so at a later date — right now is for you. No falling in love, just peace of mind and a good night's sleep.

2. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

First of all, you don't have the time to fall in love even if you wanted, and so that's the number one thing you don't need to concern yourself with, right now. Love is great, you guess. But is it something you want to throw your life away for? Because that's how you see it.

Falling in love might feel great for a few weeks, but you know how it inevitably slips into weirdness — and that weirdness never feels like anything but dread. Uh oh, the love affair is starting to disintegrate.

That's the feeling you no longer care to have, and you'd rather beat it to the punch by simply not falling in love. If pushed, you'd refuse. Right now, your life is going well, and you don't need the riot act of love to interfere with your progress or your peace of mind.

3. Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

The Sun opposite the Moon has its own special influence on you, Pisces. It gives you strength, and that strength can only be defined as something independent; you need your time to yourself and you are not willing to share. This is good because it clears away any cloudy areas.

You know who you are and what you want, and right now, what you want is not to fall in love and give all of yourself away. In fact, you're feeling downright selfish about it, and that's a good thing. For the first time in a very long while, you've come to terms with the idea that you really have no cravings for infatuation or even love itself.

You can remain a very loving, very caring person, but on a personal and intimate level, you have no interest. Not right now, at least. Take the strength of this transit and make it your own. You are doing the right thing.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.