3 Zodiac Signs Who Want Love That's Uncomplicated During The Moon Trine Saturn Starting April 15, 2022

When it comes to romance, it's best to keep it simple. For the three zodiac signs who want a love that is uncomplicated, that's what relationships are all about, especially during the Moon trine Saturn on April 15, 2022.

The interesting irony about today's transit is that it's all about complexity; there's no subtle lesson here, there's just outright confusion with very little simplicity.

And when this transit — the Moon trine Saturn — hits you, it will stir up the dire need for simplicity in one's love relationship. It's as if today is the day we wake up saying, "please, let this day be easy for me, love-wise."

We all want a perfect love life, and while the majority of us know there's no such thing as perfection, we definitely know that we don't want drama 24-7.

When we first get together with our mates, there's a heightened sense of action going on; drama looks interesting, perhaps even enticing.

But as time goes on, there's no more room for drama, as all of it seems unnecessary and without reason. Drama for drama's sake is dull, and rarely does it do anything more than making people disgruntled and angry.

During the Moon Trine Saturn, several of the signs here will want to simplify their lives with the intention of living 'drama-free.' After all this time, many of us have come to understand that in order to keep the relationship going strong, we have to compromise to a degree.

And, in this case, as we crave a love that is free from complications, we realize that we are part of that intention.

During the Moon trine Saturn, we will learn that if we want a love that is uncomplicated, we need to bring simplicity to ourselves. We are part of the relationship, and we cannot expect that burden to fall on our partners, alone.

We must step up to the plate and do our part in creating a drama-free romantic existence.

And that's exactly what Gemini, Libra, and Sagittarius plan to do.

They are the three zodiac signs who want love that's uncomplicated starting April 15, 2022.

And during the Moon trine Saturn, they won't settle for anything that brings drama into their lives.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It almost feels like a deja-vu to you, as you feel you've been down this road before, and what's meant by that is that you and your partner have discussed the idea of going forth, together, in peace — rather than in constant battle.

Enough is enough for you, Gemini, and this is dead serious; you are no longer interested in high drama for drama's sake.

Leave that to the kids. Your present relationship does not need the spark of life added to it if that spark is defined by ceaseless arguments and complex personality problems.

You both know what's needed and that is peace and understanding. The Moon trine Saturn seeks to topple all of your peaceful efforts, so you better be prepared for a blast from the past, in terms of romantic arguments coming back to the forefront.

Let the past stay in the past. No matter what your partner says to you today, let it slide.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Generally, you like to be right, and you like to run your partner's face into it whenever you get a chance. It's as if you need to be known as the genius of the partnership, and that's becoming quite tiresome for your actual partner. Why do you need to be right all the time, Libra? Just let it go.

And yet, you feel you need to get some kind of medal for your correct answers, all the time.

The Moon Trine Saturn amps up your need to be the brilliant and talented one, and you still haven't figured out how obnoxious this can be to live with.

Can you just accept that perhaps you are brilliant and talented, but that it's OK if someone else is like that, too? There's too enough in the world for greatness — it's time to share the spotlight. Don't make it all about you all the time. That's way too complicated for anyone to have to accept in a partner.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Because of the Moon Trine Saturn' influence on you today, you may find yourself on the edge of making a very important decision when it comes to your love relationship. Basically, you can take no more of this complicated partnership as it seems like it's all noise and no love.

What happened here? Where did things go wrong, and is there a way to bring things back down to earth again so that you don't have to feel this way?

The Moon Trine Saturn may make you feel as though things are hopeless, when in truth, what you desire — an uncomplicated love relationship — is possible.

What you'll learn today is that it's not only up to you to make the decisions and that the two of you have to sit down and discuss, like adults, what's to come.

You're a very good communicator, Sagittarius. Start the conversation, and don't forget to bring your listening skills. Your partner has something to say in the matter as well, and all could end up very good if you both share and state your feelings, honestly.

