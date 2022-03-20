25 Best Songs About Twin Flames To Share With Yours

The best thing about music is that there are songs for every type of relationship, so you always have something to relate to.

However, while songs about crushes play on the radio regularly and tons of playlists exist for songs about unrequited love, it’s not always easy to find songs about twin flames.

A twin flame relationship is unparalleled in its intensity, a yin and yang connection that may not necessarily be romantic but that forces you to take a deeper look at yourself.

Twin flame connections are incredibly unique and navigating them isn’t always easy, but these twin flame songs will help you feel heard and understood.

25 Best Songs About (And For) Twin Flames

1. “Flame Twin” by Norah Jones

There’s no song more spot on about the relationship between twin flames than Norah Jones’ “Flame Twin.” Her lyrics discuss the endless push and pull between two people that continue coming back to each other.

2. “I Knew I Loved You” by Savage Garden

One defining feature of twin flame relationships is the instant connection between the twin flames, which Savage Garden describes perfectly in this 90’s hit.

3. “First Day of My Life” by Bright Eyes

Bright Eyes describes the feeling of being fully awakened for the first time, a feeling that occurs when you meet your twin flame.

4. “invisible string” by Taylor Swift

It’s likely that you’ll notice synchronicities in the time leading up to meeting your twin flame. In “invisible string,” Swift looks back at all the little coincidences making up the tie between her and a twin flame.

5. “I Will Always Love You” by Dolly Parton

When you really listen to the lyrics, you’ll realize that this song is more than your average breakup song. Parton realizes that she’s not meant to be with the person she loves, as is what often happens with a twin flame, yet wishes this person the best regardless.

6. “Follow You” by Bring Me the Horizon

Twin flame relationships are called “flame” for a reason. They’re often so tumultuous that it feels like everything is burning down around you, yet you just can’t seem to break the connection. As Oli Sykes of Bring Me the Horizon says, “So you can drag me through hell / If it meant I could hold your hand.”

7. “A Thousand Years” by Christina Perri

Twin flame relationships extend across time and through reincarnations, so you really could be waiting a thousand years before meeting yours in a different lifetime.

8. “Mirrors” by Justin Timberlake

The concept of twin flames started with Plato’s musings that all souls are split into “mirror souls” that spend eternity trying to unite. In this song, Justin Timberlake sings about seeing his reflection in another person.

9. “The Only Exception” by Paramore

Hayley Williams of Paramore sings of throwing her cautions about love to the wind when she meets someone worth the risk, which is what often happens when you finally meet your twin flame.

10. “I Won’t Give Up” by Jason Mraz

Jason Mraz’s “I Won’t Give Up” lyrics are a great example of the maturity that comes along with a twin flame relationship. He addresses the fact that they’ll continue to work to be together, but even if it doesn’t work out, he knows he still has a friend in this person.

11. “Something’s Gotten Hold of My Heart” by Robson & Jerome

This song explains the “falling in love” stage of finding a twin flame perfectly, which involves being largely unable to think about anything else but this person and how they make you feel.

12. “Hold On, We’re Going Home” by Drake

When your twin flame is a romantic relationship, the passion is indescribable — though Drake does a pretty good job doing so in this song. Being with your twin flame is just like being home.

13. “Higher Love” by Whitney Houston

Before meeting your twin flame, you have to be on the lookout for that type of relationship, which is what Whitney Houston describes in this song.

14. “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi

Twin flame relationships are characterized by the major issues that often tear them apart, leaving each twin with a sense of longing.

15. “Can't Get You Out of My Head” by Kylie Minogue

You won’t be able to get this song out of your head, much like twin flames can’t get each other out of their head, the phenomenon that Kylie Minogue sings about here.

16. “Him & I” by Halsey and G-Eazy

“Him & I” discusses the intensity and “crazy kind” of love that characterizes a twin flame relationship.

17. “Prisoner” by Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa

The “Prisoner” lyrics describe the push and pull that twin flames often feel between each other. Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa sing about not being able to live without this one-of-a-kind love.

18. “Feels Like We Only Go Backwards” by Tame Impala

Twin flame relationships are often cyclical, with the relationship going through a cycle of intense love to falling apart and back to love again. Tame Impala’s lyrics speak about being stuck in this cycle with the relationship finally seeming like it’s moving forward only to fall back again.

19. “Hopelessly Devoted to You” by Olivia Newton-John

This memorable song from “Grease” is a great example of the “runner” and “chaser” aspects of twin flame relationships. In this case, Olivia Newton-John’s character Sandy is the chaser as she admits she’ll “sit around and wait” for John Travolta’s Danny.

20. “Must’ve Never Met You” by Luke Combs

Once you’ve met your twin flame, you know there will never be another relationship like it. That’s the situation Luke Combs describes in “Must’ve Never Met You” as he laments about people not understanding why he won’t ever meet someone who’ll compare.

21. “Hurts So Good” by Astrid S

The push and pull of twin flame relationships can be exhausting, but as Astrid S explains in this song, “hurts so good.”

22. “It’ll Be Okay” by Shawn Mendes

This heart-wrenching Shawn Mendes song discusses the falling apart of a twin flame relationship. He knows it’s over and says that even though it can’t be fixed, he will still love his twin flame.

23. “Complete Mess” by 5 Seconds of Summer

Twin flames complete each other, but at certain points in the relationship, it may feel like you break each other apart.

24. “Old Wounds” by PVRIS

This song not only speaks of running through flames for someone but also spending your whole life waiting for that person. Twin flame relationships don’t always emerge when the timing is right, but you’ll still find yourself longing for that person no matter what.

25. “Sure Thing” by Miguel

Miguel sings about one of the most important aspects of twin flame relationships, which is that they are the strongest kind out there. No matter what you and your twin flame face, you’ll get through it together one way or another.

Micki Spollen is an editor, writer, and traveler. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her travels on her website.