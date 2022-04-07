The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On April 8, 2022

Your daily horoscope for April 8, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Friday. We are motivated and driven this Friday, and this sets the tone for the entire weekend which is punctuated by the Quarter Moon in Cancer, the sign that rules the Moon.

The Sun is in Aries where it's exalted and strongly expressed in ego, our joy for the little things, and a desire to start fresh and believe in ourselves.

The Moon in Cancer is emotionally intuitive, slightly dynamic, and often considered unpredictable. On the day before a Quarter Moon, it's good to set intentions and to think about what you want in life.

We had a delay when the New Moon in Aries hit because of a pullback from Saturn who is currently joining forces with Mars, the ruler of Aries. But, things are starting to change. Mars is breaking free from restrictive Saturn, and we are moving toward a period of dreams and hopes. The once-in-a-lifetime Jupiter Neptune conjunction perfects in just 4 days. It's time to get our things in order to prepare.

Here's the daily horoscope for each zodiac sign on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Your focus is on the money, Aries, and when the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your drive comes from a place where you are both ready and insecure about what to do next.

There's uncertainty in the air, little ram, but that's OK. The Moon speaking to Uranus can give you a sense of urgency when you're afraid that the foundation you're standing on isn't where you need to be. This can motivate you to do what you need to do and to take the next steps faster than usual.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Mars is preparing to enter your sector of friendships, and this can be a mighty place for this driven planet to be. You may feel like you're ready to talk openly about your needs and wants but are keeping to yourself lately.

The Moon in Cancer speaking to Uranus in your sign can present an opportunity for you to open up and to say what you need to say, even if you didn't plan for things to happen now.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Your ruling planet is in the zodiac sign of Aries, and you feel more open and transparent when it comes to all sorts of things that have confounded you this year.

The Moon in your property sector connecting with Uranus today can have you pondering lost items, things you may have loaned out to a friend, and want back. So, today is a great time to ask for what you need.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The Moon is in your zodiac sign and this brings attention to your personal goals, ambitions, and your drive to succeed.

There are lots of new opportunities to pursue right now, either online or through business. Make a list of what you perceive you need to take your life or career to the next level. Ask friends for recommendations or referrals. You may have a 'right place at the right time' moment this week to help you pick the path you need to be on.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

It's always good to be mindful of whose back you have and who is watching out for you. Although, you may not know when someone is being untrue and hiding behind a mask.

With the Moon in Cancer, it's essential to listen to your inner voice. Your innate instincts will give you the guidance you need, and you'll know when someone's vibe is off.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Your intuitive, caring nature could be picking up someone's needs without realizing it, and if you're empathic, you may sense who needs a listening ear without being asked.

The Moon in your sector of friendships activates your psychic energy, and this may open an opportunity to show someone your empathetic, sensitive side.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You earn a certain level of visibility and praise today, and you will sense who appreciates your presence more than usual. The Moon continues to work through your career sector, and this highlights what strengths you bring to the workplace.



You may even sense hidden opportunities to bring more of what you can offer to better your team. This is an excellent time for you to shine and demonstrate your professional value to others.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

It's a wonderful day to pursue your spiritual interests including practicing your religious beliefs or starting a new spiritual practice after taking some time to reflect and think about your faith.

You may feel the universe calling out to you to connect on a deep level. Use this time to turn inward, meditate, and think about the future.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You may receive a gift that has you shedding happy tears, Sagittarius. The Moon in Cancer opens the door to shared resources and things that you inherit from someone close to you. For example, you might get an offer to have an item you've wanted, and a friend no longer needs it.

Future plan, too. This is also a great time to consider end-of-life planning for yourself and others, just to have things in place for the future if it's ever needed.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Your love life is the focus of the day. It does not matter if you're single or coupled.

You have a chance to take a step back and see things with your heart's eyes. This can be a wonderful time of forgiveness, growth, and closeness toward your partner or someone you love.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tend to the things that make you feel like you had a productive day. Of course, there are many things you need to do or will want to manage, but the day's schedule can be so jam-packed that you won't necessarily feel like there's time.

You may want to create some sort of schedule and stick to it. But, on the other hand, it's an excellent time to practice boundaries and say no to any extras you feel you don't have room to tackle today.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You could easily get caught up in a dreamy state of mind, Pisces, while the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Cancer. You have big dreams and desires for what you hope to accomplish in 2022.

And, when the Moon brings out your sentimental side, you may get caught up in illusions. So, when you are making plans, keep your dreams alive and your feet rooted in facts and firmly planted on the ground.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

