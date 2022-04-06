The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On April 7, 2022

Your daily horoscope for April 7, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Thursday.

There's a lot going on in astrology today, and much of it affects our daily horoscope this Thursday. Venus has entered the zodiac sign of Pisces, and this brings attention to love but also to dreams that are a bit out of touch with reality.

The Saturn Mars conjunction remains active and alive in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, and we continue to see this angry aspect acted out in the world around us, and perhaps even internally on some level. Mars rules war and Saturn rules government, so we are at a period where we must learn to govern ourselves even if the world seems to be out of control. There's a personal responsibility for each of us here.

The Moon gives us a bit of a break on an emotional level when she enters the zodiac sign of Cancer today.

After being in detached and overly analytical Gemini who shares openly about the past or the future, we are now invited to introspect and pull in our energies. In other words, remaining quiet, pensive, and focusing on our home life, spiritually, mentally, and emotionally for the next few days until the Moon enters Leo over the weekend.

Here's the daily horoscope for each zodiac sign on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You may be working against too little sleep this week and the Saturn Mars conjunction puts the brakes on an area of your life. So, go with the flow, Aries, instead of pushing too hard only to feel like you're not getting much traction.

The timing couldn't be more perfect, any ways. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of home. Too many changes happening at once can leave you wishing for a much-needed break.

Stick to a routine that leaves you knowing what to expect and keeps you close to what you know.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Some things are better left unsaid, but that is not the case for you today, Taurus. You need to keep your ears open and your eyes alert because much-needed facts are headed your way.

An important detail may come to you. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of communication. Now is the right time to verify facts and ask for clarity when needed.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You love a good deal, and shopping is always a fun way to get your mental energy boost, but there is also a benefit to having a little extra change in your pocket for a rainy day.

Yes, it's nice to spend, and it's even better to save. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of money. So right now, think long-term, and invest in your future by keeping more money in your pocket.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You have places to go and people to see, and as a cardinal go-getter zodiac sign, you're emotionally charged to do something big in your own way.

It's time to learn and focus on your growth. The Moon enters your zodiac sign, your solar house of personal identity. You will have strong desires to make your life better, so go for it when you have an idea or feel inspired.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Sometimes you need to roar to assert yourself and to make your life a bit better. So, when it comes to your values, Leo, admit it, you want them to be in the people around you, too.

So, when you find out someone is being sneaky, it's a hit to your heart. You already know cannot always believe what you see. So, when the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of enemies, you're mentally prepared. Your intuition will help you to know if something is right for you. Your mind may fill you full of doubts, but your heart is going to lead the way.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Your social circle has been tight and you like it that way, but every once in a while you get what you need in someone you don't know, Virgo.

So, prepare for a chance encounter and a meeting of the minds that helps you to see things in a new light. An unexpected connection can manifest in the form of a friendship. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of friends. You may find it easier to open up to someone you just met but feel like you've known for a lifetime.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

A chart or some sort of road map to guide your next steps is essential when you're doing something you've never done before. Create a goal with an action plan and decide that you will commit to seeing it through.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of career. You have many dreams and desires, but you need to push yourself more than ever. You may need to get down to the details so when you feel like procrastinating or giving in during a tough time, perhaps during the Full Moon in your sign this month, you'll know what to do and when.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You are no stranger to the unknown or the unexpected, and you often anticipate things long before they happen. So, your psychic awareness could be at an all-time high today.

Fate comes to you whether you believe in it or not. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of faith. Your job is to let go of the need to control everything in your life. Some things you will never understand, but they are meant for you anyway.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are bold and honest, Sag, and this is your strongest attribute. But, sometimes you have to say nothing and wait.

Some things are best to keep to yourself. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of secrets. Even though you may feel like you have to tell someone a piece of information, there is a reason why they don't need to know. Listen to your heart on this one.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You need people, and as much as you like to be a solo act and do things yourself, you need a partner, a person whom you can depend on.

It's hard to find the right person to do things with sometimes. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of partnership. The world is a big place, so don't limit yourself to one area of your life. If you can't find who you need, expand your circle now.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Your health is so important, and with Saturn and Mars in your sign, you may be feeling the tension in a way others don't. In fact, for you, these changes are personal and coming all around you.

Feeling good is a top priority. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of health. If you have experienced a lot of stress lately, put self-care back at the top of your priorities. Don't let the day go by without tending to your needs.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You are an emotional creature, Pisces, and with Venus, the planet of love and beauty entering your sign, you're aware that there are good things in life that yes, you deserve and ought to enjoy.

Don't be afraid to enjoy the good things in life. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of romance. You may think you don't deserve it, but you do. You have worked hard, now is the time to enjoy your efforts.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.



YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.