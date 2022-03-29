The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On March 30, 2022

Your daily horoscope for March 30, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Wednesday.

A lot of planets are in the zodiac signs of Aries and Pisces, so we have mixed emotions as some doors close and others open.

The Moon in Pisces will glide past Neptune and Jupiter so expect a few losses but to regain in a different area of your life.

Here's the daily horoscope for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It's a day for endings but also for material gains.

While, on the one hand, the Moon is moving you to let go of dreams that you've outgrown, Jupiter is handing you back something more concrete to build your life on.

Overall, despite any sadness you may feel at the prospect of saying goodbye, better is coming.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You love people, and when you are friends with someone, your loyalty is to the end, so it hurts when you discover someone doesn't have the same outlook on friendship.

You are moving away from what is ingenuine, Taurus, and like a ripping off of a Band-Aid, it stings, but this makes room for a real friendship, one that is likeminded and timely — so it will last.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

There are too many things to do on any given day, and even though you're a multitasker who has no problem wearing many hats, you will feel exhausted by all that's going on.

So, it's time to delegate, Gemini. It's time to let go of the things that you don't really need to do even though you enjoy them. It's not about keeping control but letting these minor items go, so you are able to manage your time and energy better.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Hopes and dreams and merely smoke screens and mirrors if you don't have a plan or know how to make it from point a to point b.

So, today as things spiral a bit out of control, you've realized that you have to stay on top of your vision and put things in place so that you know exactly what you're doing and not winging it this week.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You are a giver, but you also enjoy having someone who is a team player that dedicates their time and energy in equal parts.

What may scream to you is the fact that certain people are not as generous as you are with their time.

You may not be asking for more than quality time, respect, and attention, but when you don't receive it, it can be a slight that is hard to ignore and could prompt you to call it out and address it.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The dynamics of love and partnership may change in a way that you did not see coming.

You may feel a certain level of distance from a partner or mate, and yet the space is something reasonable and necessary.

You're given more freedom to do what you need to do, and this is a good thing for productivity and the activities you need to tend to this week.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

When plans fall through the cracks and the day is nothing like you hoped it would be, you may shake your head, wondering how to hit the reset button and get things back on track.

But, today is a time to expand your thinking and to see that life does not always need a roadmap. Instead, there are days when you have to roll with the punches and see where things lead as you strive to be agile and spontaneous.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

It's so easy to get lost in romance and think that this moment is everything you've ever wanted.



Enjoy living in the moment because these are cherished memories that can last a lifetime, and guard your heart against assuming this high can last forever. Eventually, all heights find their place once again on the ground.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Someone in the family may be slowly gaining more control over things due to the need to help in areas that others are neediest.

This could come in the form of a parent who needs help with setting up technology or answering confusing questions or a loved one who can benefit from your supportive assistance doing phone calls or setting appointments.

Today, your assertiveness and ability to take command is a positive skill everyone appreciates, and your insight is welcome and comforting.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

In the middle of a difficult conversation are both truths and some things that may be stretched a bit. However, due to perspective differences, stress, inability to move beyond ego, and the need to spare someone from hurt and sadness.

It's not going to be easy, but Capricorn, you'll be playing the role of referee and when you feel like you have to decide what's fair, do your best.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You may have lost some financial footing in one way but later discover that you've gained a monetary item of significant value in another area of your life.

Financial matters remain fluid, and it's better to save and stay frugal until things become more apparent and the market begins to settle once again.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You are learning where to grow your interests and to cultivate and develop talents you've always had but not expressed.

Since time is such a limited resource, don't be surprised if you have to let go of small activities that you often participate in but don't allow you to focus your time in a way that you'll need to do now.

