The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Have The Best Horoscopes On Thursday, April 7, 2022

Today begins one of the most monumental astrological occurrences you will see this year, bringing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Neptune and Jupiter in Pisces begin their fated meeting today, ushering in an entirely new era into your life.

Neptune rules dreams and illusions while Jupiter is about luck and abundance. But this is not just about coincidental luck, but the ultimate rewards of the universe truly creating a fated moment in which you see the purpose behind everything that has come before.

While these two are not technically exact until next week, they start a once-in-a-lifetime meeting that will affect the rest of your year and even beyond.

After a period of reflection, you are now ready for your rebirth. Occurring during Aries Season, this is about bringing you to the precise moment so that you can meet what is meant for you.

This will last for the next eleven days, also, an auspicious number as that is one of the master-builder numbers representing spirituality, balance, truth, and the ability to step into your fate.

The next eleven days will profoundly affect you and your life in terms of your overall path, career, self-growth, and especially your relationships as Venus is also currently in Pisces.

While these two meetings up in Pisces are extremely rare, the last time that they did connect in Aquarius was back in 2009, so you may find that there is a cycle that is wrapping up right now in preparing for what is coming next. This next cycle is all about embracing your inner vision, no dream is too big, and thanks to Jupiter, you will be able to accomplish anything you set out to create.

Here's why these three zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes on April 7, 2022.

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

This year is all about you, and today is the beginning of one of the most beautiful years you may have ever seen. In your zodiac sign, Jupiter and Neptune wash the cosmic waves over your life, taking anything that is not part of the future you are moving into.

But it also leaves behind treasures for you to pick up along the shore. Many gifts will start appearing along your path in promotions, new creative ideas, opportunities for travel, and even the relationship you desire. You have to make sure that you do not let anything from the past stand in receiving this amazingness from the universe.

Whether it is fears or the obligations you feel, you need to understand that nothing is standing in your way and that everything is coming to you at the perfect time. Venus is also in your zodiac sign, so expect a shift in your relationships. This is the beginning of everything you have ever dreamed of, so receive it with an open heart.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Although this magical connection between Jupiter and Neptune is occurring in Pisces, the Sun in your sign for the entire transit marks a powerful time in your life. You have known that you have been going through a time of deep transformation and trying to give space to your feelings so you cannot rush into any big decisions, but now in the coming days, it will seem as if all you can think about is the action to take.

Because the Sun rules your external self and changes in your life, this astrology will be beginning a deep dive of taking what you normally keep inside and releasing it.

All your recent thoughts, ponderings, and dreams that you have had will now become front and center, and you will start to feel an ardent desire and motivation to make them a reality. Part of your mind may not be fully on board or wonder if you are going crazy in the coming days, but it is more important than ever to trust your feelings where you are guided. You can either wish for a day where you would get to live your life or decide to claim that as your birthright. It is up to you to create the life you want to live, and now, the ball is in your court.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

All aspects of your romantic life and past relationships are about to get a spotlight on them as not only the fated meet-up of Neptune and Jupiter are occurring, but Venus is Pisces taking a swim here too. This is a lot of energy that is all about the love zone of your life.

Thinking back to 2009, what was going on for you? Can you see how you may be currently finishing a cycle that began around that time? One that was about independence and even finding your way.

Now is the time for that to shift once again. There will be some time for reflection, but only so that you can bring some final closure to either relationships or beliefs that have outlived their use. As this new one begins, it will be a lot about receiving the power of your dreams and learning what unconditional love means. You have had to prove your independence. But, now, start to balance relationships and love, which will involve forgiveness and self-love. You will learn that you can't change the past, but the future is wide open to you.

