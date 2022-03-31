The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Have The Best Horoscopes On Friday, April 1, 2022

Lucky you if you're one of these three zodiac signs whose horoscopes on April 1, 2022, are among the best astrology forecasts for the day.

The Aries New Moon energies continue today, it brings a sobering realization that there is no fast track on the path of change.

As the first zodiac sign in astrology, Aries represents new beginnings. The glyph for Aries is a Ram which is why we associate this fire sign with determination and forcefulness.

But it doesn’t always mean there is an easy way out and with the Moon cozying up to Saturn later in the day you will be reminded to make sure that you’re taking these next steps with as much planning and care as you can.

This is going to be a significant year for you whether it’s because it touches your sense of self, where you live, work,s or even who you love.

Because you are experiencing the eclipse points change as well as some incredibly rare astrology like the connections between Mars and Venus and then later in the Spring, Jupiter, and Neptune, it’s the universe’s way of letting you know that this isn’t a time to be sitting on the sidelines.

It’s not that the next few weeks are going to be hard, but Saturn is coming in to remind you to be realistic about the path forward.

Don’t shy away from talking about what challenges do or may even exist in the future.

Be open and honest about what could come up, whether you’re reflecting on things yourself or having a conversation with someone.

Patience is key right now and will allow you to reap the benefits of this highly energetic Moon, but also be able to see that it is not a short path from here to where you want to be and may full well take the six-month lunar cycle until October to reach full fruition.

Even the pairing of the Aries Moon with Mars today tempers action with planning truly trying to show you to not rush but instead balance small steps with great patience.

For Aries, Aquarius, and Libra, how fortunate are you? You're going to have the best horoscopes on April 1, 2022.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Take a moment today and think about what it is that you want most in your life. There is something that you’ve been thinking or dreaming about beginning.

While there may have been a few steps taken, including you admitting the truth to yourself, for the most part, there hasn’t been a lot of action. You are known for being more impulsive than most because once you decide on something, like the ram that you are represented by you go full speed ahead.

Age and experience though often soften that which is not all bad if it comes down to planning and not fear.

Nothing in life will ever go as you had planned and often it is because it can be so much more amazing, but it is those times where you get hurt that affect you.

Today’s Moon is giving you strength. Strength to be able to look critically at the situation at plan, a timeline, and be able to recognize where patience is needed as well without it snowballing into fear.

You are worth living a life that you love, and it will always require work, but it is also the journey there that you need to become the person you know is inside of you.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Think about how the balance has played a part in your life recently, especially along the lines of healing versus wounding. You are always seeking to become better, to learn, grow and heal.

But often you can get so caught up in the whirlwind of a beautiful life you forget what actually is entailed in the creation of it.

You cannot have that amazing love, career, or feeling of fulfillment without going through parts that are challenging, without putting in the work necessary for authenticity and truth.

It is not that you are not willing to do this but that you often forget what it means and even what it looks like. If you are used to leaving or even being left, then staying and working through things could be a foreign concept for you.

Be willing to be more vulnerable today, be patient with yourself in the process, and allow yourself to see that to get different you are first going to have to approach it differently.

This is a balance of staying present enough for the creation of the life you are seeking by giving yourself enough time to wrap your head around the fact that part of the challenge you are having right now is you.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Get ready to see what happens when you finally allow the universe to work in your favor. Last Autumn around the time of the Aries Full Moon you were really in it.

You were honestly looking at your relationship history, the people you have invested in and decided that you were no longer participating in non-reciprocal relationships anymore.

This was the catalyst for some deep-six months of reflections and healing.

You have had chances to honestly look at why you allowed what you did for so long and then to start inviting healthier people into your life.

It is all a process, one that once you begin you never really end but only go continually deeper.

This Moon though offers you some reward back. With your relationship and love zone being lit up in the most exciting of ways, expect to meet someone new around this time.

If you have begun a relationship since the start of the year, then it is time to take things to the next level. This is all about the love that you deserve, which of course is finally the one that deserves you.

