3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Horoscope On April 7, 2022

With Mercury sextile Saturn, it's going to be hard to keep up, especially when it comes to accepting a certain something. What seems to be going on today, for many, is that a feeling of repression is in the air: we cannot move forward today, despite how much we want to and how ready we are to do just that. Saturn is controlling the narrative today, which implies that we are not.

And for those of us who like to work 'outside of the box' we will come to know some serious disappointment. This is not the day where our great vision takes us to new heights; rather, this is the day where we have presented a limited situation that we can do very little about. On this day, we will want to go the distance, and in return, we'll be confronted with rules, regulations, and restrictions. Nothing is letting us move forward today.

Many of us feel like 2020 ruined everything, especially things like customer service, the quality of merchandise, or the way we feel about each other — on the streets, in public settings. Mercury sextile Saturn cements this kind of thinking today and makes us feel as though nothing will ever be the same as it once was. We may either resent this knowledge or work with it, but as it goes today, even if we try and make the best of it, we will be shot down by the limitations imposed on us by others.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On April 7, 2022:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You feel as though you are a person who doesn't ask for much, which is all the more reason today is going to burn you because when you do ask, you are rejected. No matter what you ask for, you'll be met with resistance and attitude. You may be tempted to give someone a piece of your mind, but even that is something you'll hold back on — and for good reason: you don't want this bad attitude thing to escalate.

So, today is the day you'll be asking for very little and told that what you've asked for is ridiculous, foolish a total joke, and definitely not something that can or will ever be granted. Wow, it's like the gate just shuts on your foot. All you do today is try, and all you get for your efforts is stopped. It's a rough day for you, Cancer, but it won't last forever.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Because you've gotten away with bawdy behavior in the past, you feel you can still get away with whatever it is that you want to do today. And, in your case, this means taking a flirty moment way too far. You rely on your own charm; you rarely get rejected and this has built up your confidence.

But today you are going to do something inappropriate and guess what? You're going to get called out on it, and possibly put in peril for your misguided actions. This is a good day to look at yourself in the mirror, Libra. It's 2022. Things have changed, it's time to move with the times. It's not 1985 and you can't just say certain things to people anymore without being held to task. Wise up and get with the program; life has changed. You need to up your game, Libra.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What's going to be on the menu for today, Aquarius? Self-pity in heaping doses. And we're talking about the kind of self-indulgent baby behavior that tends to make people think you're unaware of how to take care of yourself. This day shines the light on your inability to move forward; you call it 'indecisive' while in reality it's called time-wasting.

And that is something you're somewhat of a professional at: time-wasting. With Mercury sextile Saturn churning, you'll be creating excuse after excuse for why you haven't done this or that. What's starting to happen, Aquarius, is that people are beginning to catch on to you; you are a self-indulgent baby who creates self-destructive scenes to enact so that you can get out of real responsibility. "I can't work today because I'm weepy! Poor me." Waa.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.