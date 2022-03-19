The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, March 20, 2022

Your daily horoscope for March 20, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Sunday.

Check out what the stars, the Moon in Libra entering Scorpio, and the Sun in Pisces entering Aries have in store for you. It's a day of change and beginning to see a new life appear in front of your eyes. One you have been manifesting for months now.

The Virgo full moon on the 18th has done it's job and now is time for new awakenings.

The daily horoscope for Sunday, March 20, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

What are you hiding, Aries?

The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of shared resources and secrets, and something inside of you may come to the surface for the sake of healing.

You may be surprised by what you are feeling once the dust of life settles and you can see a situation more clearly.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Desire is such a powerful emotion, and when you want to be with someone or have a longing to be in a relationship, the feelings are intense.

The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of commitments, and the door opens for love and partnership in a new way. Reflect on your own inner world to see what opportunities lie and where you might be led to go.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It's time to dig into the house cleaning and clear away any clutter that not only takes up space but boggs you down.

The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of routines, so the next few days are perfect for doing a deep dive into your paperwork, filing cabinets, and trash drawers to remove receipts, shred papers, and get rid of the things you don't want to have anymore.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Everyone has a bit of imagination in their veins, and for you, a spark of ingenuity can come at the right moment today.

The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of creativity. So, plan to craft and to make something beautiful.

If you don't feel like you can tap into your inner artist, support someone locally or pick up a nice object off of a friend's Etsy shop to show your support.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Some people in your family may feel more than just kin, they are soulmates and karmic relationships where a lesson is being taught, even though it's unpleasant right now.

The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of home and the family, and this energy invites you to evaluate the ties that you share with others filled with intimacy and hope, and sometimes a little bit of drama that forces you to change even when you don't want to.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Pay attention to body language, and not what is spoken when it comes to other people.

The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of communication, and you may discover how the way a person acts and holds themselves provides you with way more information than you realize.

There can be lots of information lost in the details of a sentence that is easily deciphered by how someone is when they come around.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Invest and save what you can. The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of money, and it's not always about what you can afford to buy for yourself as much as it is what you are able to put away for a rainy day.

You may find it easier than you think to cut back a few corners in your daily spending so that you actually are in a better position financially.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Evaluate your motives and get to know yourself better. The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of identity, and it's always good to do a mini check in on how you feel about your life, the future, and your outlook in life.

Don't go through the next few days without pondering what your hopes and dreams are, and how you plan to attain them.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

When someone is against you, you'll know. The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of hidden enemies, and people seem to out themselves at the most random times.

A slip of a word or phrase can reveal the intentions of a person who holds ill will or is ingenuine with you. Be aware of it, and don't let your mind slip into denial when it starts.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Dig deep and let people get to know you well. The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of friendships, and the best types of connections are with individuals with whom you can open your heart and share what you really feel.

You may not like being so open and exposed at first, but, there's no reason for you to be shy about revealing the heart of who you are.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Pick apart your interests to see which area fits the most with a career you'd enjoy doing. The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of career and social status, and there can be one area of your job that you love more than others.

Perhaps there's a way for you to do that type of work more so you can feel even more passionate about the role you play at your workplace and team.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Do you love science fiction or studying things related to the occult, astrology, or the afterlife? The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of higher learning, and this is the perfect time to dive into the topic.

You might enjoy starting off by looking at books in the spirituality section of your local bookstore or watching YouTube videos by astrologers that are popular and share their lessons for free.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

