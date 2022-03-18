Your daily horoscope for March 19, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Saturday.

We have so many wonderful things in store for the weekend now that the Full Moon is behind us.

The weekend is made for pleasure and having fun.

Emotionally, certain things we needed to tend to may be behind us, and now that the Moon is in Libra, the sign represented by the balancing scale, we seek balance in our own lives as well.

Daily horoscope for Saturday, March 19, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It's essential to love yourself and find relationships that provide you with some balance in your energy.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of commitments. So, take a step back and observe your interactions with others.

You may be surprised at the role that you play and how it impacts the way people relate to you.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

It takes time, energy, and effort to have everything you need in the right order and to feel as though your life is exactly as you want it to be.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of routines. So, structure your day in such a way that you are able to enjoy a good day's work but also some fun and play.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Pull out the paintbrushes, Gemini; it's time to get crafty. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of creativity.

Allow your imagination to roam and think about all the things you love to do. Get into a new hobby. Try something that is a stress reliever that is both colorful and exhilarating.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Set boundaries Cancer. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of home and the family, and as much as you may love being around your relatives, it's also good to put a little me-time cushion in place so that you can unwind and relax.

Plan to return home to the comfort of your bed earlier in the day. But, don't be shy about unwinding and turning down earlier than everyone else if you need it.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You may need a little time to think and to process all that you're feeling in your heart.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of communication, and this can give you a strong desire to think and to wait before giving a firm answer to anyone who asks for one today.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Be sure not to spend more than you need. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of money, and you may find it so easy to buy things that you like but are out of your budget.

You may need to set some accountability system into place so that you don't get back into debt, especially after you just finished repaying what you owed.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

What do you feel is essential to you to focus on right now? The Moon spends the day in your zodiac sign, your solar house of identity.

The next few days are meant to develop key areas of your life that require attention, including reading good books, studying a class online, or binge-watching educational videos from the comfort of your bed.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Call people out when you know they need to hear what you have to say.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of hidden enemies, and you may have allowed a person to get close to you when you should not have. Always keep your surroundings familiar to watch your back.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

It's good to have people you can count on in your life.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of friends, and this is a beautiful time to socialize and go out with people who love the same things that you do. You'll find their energy healing and precisely what you needed.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Want a new job? The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of career. So, update your resume and cover letters.

Begin to navigate openings, and if you're trying to start a new life due to some hardships you've been through, don't be afraid to test the waters and see what you would like to do now.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

It's a beautiful time to go back to school for a subject you never finished in the past. Perhaps you have a wiser point of view or a broader expectation.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of education. View the world around you as life's teachers strive to bring you to a place of inner growth.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Ask for what you want more than anything. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of shared resources.

So the heavens may open wide for you and provide you with an abundance you think you need right now, but deep inside, you're more than what you thought you needed.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

