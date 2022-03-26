3 Zodiac Signs Whose Crush Gets Revealed During The Sun Moon Sextile Starting March 27, 2022

When someone is crushing on you, it's not always clear to see. People are masters at hidong their feelings, but the Sun sextile the Moon brings everything to the surface on March 27, 2022.

With the transits come poetry and imagination. Just saying the words, "Sun sextile the Moon" evokes something grander than what we might expect from everyday life.

The mixture of the two ever-present cosmic constants seems like a cocktail that can only be prepared in the heavens, and that it is, my friends. That is is. So, what does Sun Moon sextile mean for us?

Let's talk about imagination and our ability to desire, to dream — to live in the truth. That is what Sun in harmony with the Moon means for us. This transit prompts us to remove whatever burden weighs us down.

It helps us to see that life would be easier if we ourselves let go of all that which brings us down — but it also makes it seem possible.

This transit brings with it hope and positivity; we believe in ourselves during this time, and we wish for others to believe in us, as well.

Sun sextile the Moon is a loving transit, and if you happen to be in love, or better yet, in 'crush' with someone, well, the Sun wants to shine a light on that little secret of yours. In other words, nothing really stays a secret during Sun sextile the Moon.

So, whether you like someone and they might not know it, or you and someone like each other but you haven't 'announced' it to the world as of yet, your feelings will be revealed.

Don't worry, it's a good thing. Whatever happens during Sun working nicely with the Moon works only to further your stance in the truth of your life.

For 3 zodiac signs whose crush gets revealed during the Sun sextile Moon transit on March 27, 2022, feelings can't be hidden any longer.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

In your case, the situation is as such: you and your person — the one you really like to the point of love — are going to be so affected by Sun encouraging the Moon's power of revelation, that by the end of the week, everyone in your family and friend circle will know that the two of you are not just together, but serious.

You did this intentionally; you withheld from telling the world because you know how people get; they like to see things fall apart (especially relationships) and you weren't up for hearing the criticisms from the choir.

Now that you and this person of yours feel like living in the light, you'll own that attitude so hard that the peanut gallery of opinions will be able to doubt you.

During Sun sextile the Moon, you will take your relationship into your own hands, and everyone will know it.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The way that your crush becomes revealed is because you've waited long enough, and now you feel both confident and ready. You have a feeling that your crush may respond very well to your advances, and because of that, you want to make sure that all things are in place before you tell them how much you want to be with them.

You will be well received in this regard. Sun working with the Moon gives you the safe space to let this person know how you feel without the fear of rejection. It's time now to move into the next phase.

Crush time has just ended and with the acceptance and joy of the person you've been interested in, the world is your oyster. Enjoy what's ahead, and be proud that you were brave enough to make the first move.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

It's easy enough to enjoy the benefits of Sun harmonizing with the Moon, and you will be doing so in the way that it will feel as though a great weight has been removed from your life. You've been keeping a secret; you have a crush on someone and that someone has become an obsession for you.

While you suspect that this person isn't ever going to become someone 'real' in your life, you like the fact that you are being honest with yourself; you show that you are vulnerable, and in a strange way, that makes you feel more alive.

You've been worried about becoming cold, unresponsive. This crush changed all that, and when you started to admit that you could fall in love, feel pain, and even feel lust again, it makes you kind of happy.

So, Sun sextile the Moon reveals to you that you have a crush. What happens next doesn't matter, it's the fact that you can 'feel'; that's what makes you gleeful.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.