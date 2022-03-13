It sure is nice to know that some of us are about to have a great week, and by great, we mean financially successful and romantically sound.

For some zodiac signs, it's all about how intuition saves the day. This is a great week to trust your gut and to avoid getting into situations that almost promise to be troublesome or dangerous.

We will notice that many people are feeling hostile and unsure during this week, thanks to the many opposition transits that loom above.

However, that's not all we have; this week brings us a Moon in Leo (always a good thing) and a Full Moon in Virgo, towards the end of the week.

The Full Moon in Virgo will help us to make sense of the week we just experienced, and every day that leads up to it will bring new lessons of value to our lives.

What makes this week great for many of the zodiac signs is that we will notice how our choices lead to either happiness or suffering, and this week, it seems we will choose the former.

With the Moon in Leo to start us off, we'll be feeling confident in ways that others may not be feeling this week.

We will notice that there's a lot of hostility in the air, but we won't participate; in fact, we'll refuse. Some of us will catch on to the vibe of the week and avoid getting sucked into the vortex of negativity that seems to be begging for our attention.

Strength to the ones who rise above!

So, here are the horoscopes for the 3 zodiac signs who will have a great week March 14 - 20, 2022

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Because it's in your nature to fight and argue, you'll be up for a little sparring action this week, simply because so many transits set you up for hostility and anger...and yet, this week, you'll be the one to choose which path you'll take.

You're feeling stronger than usual this week, Aries, and you sense that you could easily fall into the pit of despair if you don't rise up, and rise up is exactly what you'll be doing.

People expect certain things from you, and that's exactly what you won't be giving them because you don't like being predictable.

You'll be lured into fights and arguments, and oddly enough, you'll bypass them simply because you're not in the mood. You are the one in control of your emotions, not the transits (although, they really are responsible.)

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You'll be feeling particularly proud of yourself this week, Virgo, and for several reasons. One, being that you were able to avoid a certain awful scenario that took place at work, and two, that you didn't let a mundane-but-insulting event ruin your week.

People in your life have been telling you for years that it's senseless to listen to the opinions of others and that you shouldn't bother yourself with that which is not directly your problem.

Well, this week gives you the chance to take them up on their advice, as you happily walk away from some utter BS that takes place.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

This week brings you freedom, and this freedom is something you can take with you week after week if you decide that it's better to live your own life than to drown in the reality TV show that is other people's drama.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You'll spend the majority of this week planning ahead and avoiding anything that might stand in your way. You recognize that several people in your life are acting a little more aggressively than usual, and you've made a decision to ignore them.

They are seriously in their own world, and that is a world you'd rather not participate in — not this week.

You have something else in mind, and if you aren't fully focused, you'll lose steam and momentum. You are following your heart and that's a good thing, Sagittarius.

What makes this week so great for you is that you feel fine about shutting out the negativity. You don't feel you have a need to bring in doubt or bad feelings; you need to concentrate on your plans, and the last thing you need is someone else's ego-storm raining down on your head.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.