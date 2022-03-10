With the Moon in Cancer trine Mercury, we have on our hands a day filled with deeply emotional thinking and a dire need to express those thoughts to someone we trust.

While this might not seem to be too hard a request to fulfill, that's where the day veers into trouble.

We are full of heart and soul today; we want to share great thoughts — we want to help people, be there for people, and so what is to stop this from happening?

The transits. What's going on is that we are so fired up on wanting to be good that we end up wanting it too much, thus setting ourselves up for disappointment.

It's one of those days where the old saying, "no good deed goes unpunished" comes to mind. We are all about good intentions on this day, and we mean it.

There's nothing about our demeanor today that is dubious or deceptive; we're up front with our feelings and emotions.

We just wish that someone was around to share in the fun...because what makes today 'rough' is that there is no one.

So, for some zodiac signs, it might be best to journal those thoughts, rather than to express them aloud.

The waters are not friendly today, and even though YOU might be in the friendliest mood you've ever been in, you will not be met with a cheering society of yes-people.

Instead, you won't be taken seriously and you'll end up feeling even more alone than if you were all by yourself.

It's sad, but here are 3 zodiac signs who will have a rough day on March 11, 2022, according to astrology.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You're going to wake up with someone on your mind. This person hasn't been in your life in years, but you still can't get them out of your head. You have no intention of reaching out, and you'd probably explode with nervousness if they reached out to you, but they won't, so you have nothing to worry about there.

Still, thinking of this person makes you sad; you harbor guilt when it comes to them, and you really despise feeling guilty.

Your first go-to emotion that comes up when you feel guilt is denial, and you're somewhat of a specialist when it comes to that.

Moon in Cancer trine Mercury puts you in an emotional space that you can't seem to get out of. What you need to avoid at this point is self-destruction. No need to go that far, Gemini. This too shall pass.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You want things in your life to go smoothly, and on occasion, you try to convince yourself that your life is actually perfect 'as is.' Then it hits you, especially during Moon in Cancer: you have nothing you want and everything you do have is a lie. Well, it may not be that bad, but your perception of your own life will be a sad view today.

Yes, you do have many, many great things in your life, but this life — it's moving along too quickly, and there's so much you haven't done.

This day is rough for you, Virgo, because you've started to believe that the grass is actually greener on the other side of the fence, and no matter how true or untrue it is, you can't see your own life as having the kind of value that you once wanted it to.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Another rough day in the life of Scorpio, and with Moon in Cancer trine Mercury, you're a little touchy on this one. What you can know, for certain, is that nothing is too terrible and that the awfulness that comes with your perception, is mostly in your mind. That's Moon in Cancer for you; a purely mental mind trip into whatever is bugging you today.

Your health is great and so is your job. Your family life is thriving and your love life isn't half bad either.

So what gives, Pisces? What gives is that you are succumbing to your mind's little negativity games, and now you are at its mercy. Do yourself a favor and chalk this one off as temporary. "Closed for renovation."

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.