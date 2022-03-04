Your daily horoscope for March 5, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Saturday.

The Moon remains active in the zodiac sign of Aries, and after a quiet day on Friday.

When the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Aries it speaks to Saturn in Aquarius (where it rules).

The Moon in Aries wants us to get up and go, but Saturn says slow down, form a plan, and only do what you need to do for today.

Daily horoscope for Friday, March 5, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You are naturally ambitious when the Moon is in your zodiac sign, but the universe may have other plans including limiting your activities in order to structure your plans instead. The Moon speaks with Saturn in your sector of career and social status.

So, focus on the maturity and development aspect of the things you'd like to accomplish today. It may be helpful to put a few things in order to avoid costly mistakes.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The Moon is in your sector of hidden enemies, and this should clue you to the fact that it's best to keep your radar up for areas of contention and avoid drama.

The Moon speaks with Saturn who pulls back the veil and helps you to see the truth behind all the interactions. Awareness is so helpful for you now, so use it to your advantage.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The Moon in Aries can be a boost to your friendships and bring in new energy that has you feeling optimistic and hopeful.

This is a great time for you to build your relationships in areas where you feel there are mutually beneficial situations. Barter, trade, and making shared types of agreements can all take place in a positive way today.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The Moon in Aries activates your sector of career and social status, and since this is a fire sign, you're emotionally driven more than usual.

This is a great time to look into your open enrollment options if benefits are soon to be offered at your place of employment.

If you are a solopreneur or someone who needs to review your options, today's a good day to get quotes.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Become a student of life. There are so many ways to gain knowledge and new information quickly without having to make huge investments of time or effort.

The Moon in Aries activates your sector of education, and this encourages you to search for fast and easy options that provide you with lots of data.

Consider listening to a podcast or YouTube video while getting ready in the morning. Subscribe to Audible or some other e-reading system that allows you to listen to a book while driving or riding the train to work. Today, don't let busyness stop you from learning.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Think about life from the standpoint of abundance.

The Moon in Aries activates your sector of shared resources, and so much can be yours for the taking if you ask. You might not be comfortable with making requests for fear of looking needy or unable to do things independently.

But, you can be creative when it comes to making a request so that it's symbiotic for you and the other person.

Consider approaching your situation from the standpoint of sharing instead of taking, and watch how this one small pivot in your thinking works well for you.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Don't be so quick to jump into something you're not 100 percent sure of. The Moon in Aries activates your sector of commitments, and you might be overly zealous and ready to say 'yes' to a request without considering all that's involved.

You may not realize a restriction in your schedule or the magnitude of what you're being asked to do.

Be sure that anything you decide to do, especially if it's time-consuming, isn't going to infringe or limit your freedom to pursue other interests — things you truly feel passionate to do.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Keep it short, sweet and to the point, Scorpio. The Moon in Aries activates your sector of daily duties, and it's not a day to cut corners or be wasteful of time.

There's no way to add time to a day, so make the most of the next 24 hours you have.

Try to do your best to maintain a strict schedule, especially if you're working and are accountable to a boss or a supervisor for how productive your time has been.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Be spontaneous as you feel the desire, Sagittarius. You will have lots of ideas come up for you, so don't want to stifle your self-expression.

The Moon in Aries activates your sector of creativity, and it's time for play and to allow yourself to be child-like when it comes to enjoying life for a while.

Write or enjoy some of your favorite old-school tunes. Go for a drive around town or pick up a book you can read over the weekend.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The day can carry with it competitive energy when the Moon in Aries activates your sector of home and the family. Healthy competition between family members can actually be healthy, especially if it motivates each person to do a little more work than usual.

You may have to choose to see this dynamic as a positive, especially if you feel as though you are having to prove your worth.

Antagonism can help you to see areas of weakness within yourself and help you to work on specific flaws. Instead of brushing off criticism, see it as construction — even if it's just for today.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Some people may come across turse and rude when the Moon in Aries activates your sector of communication, but brevity can be a wonderful thing.

You might not have time to hear the long story, and if you are able to get more of your time back because of someone's abruptness, use their shortcomings to your own advantage.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Invest wisely, and if you see a deal, consider that this might be a great time to buy or take a risk and invest.

The Moon in Aries activates your sector of money and personal property. When the second house of your chart is in a fire sign, you may feel more bold and brave to buy something that you ordinarily would not spend money on at any other time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

