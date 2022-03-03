Your daily horoscope for March 4, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Friday.

The Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Aries all day.

When the Moon is in the first sign of the zodiac, it's time to do things in quick and short bursts, without lingering too long on projects or tasks that take up our time.

The Sun remains in Pisces until March 19, 2022.

During Pisces season, be sure to monitor your decisions as it's easy to miss something without verifying facts.

Here's what your daily horoscope has in store for you, per astrology.

Daily horoscope for Friday, March 4, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

While you may feel anxious and determined to start an important project, there is a need to keep the focus on yourself.

The Moon is in your zodiac sign, your solar house of personal development.

Make this a time of self-reflection and organization to plan activities that boost your morale and keep you on track to meet all your goals for this week.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Sometimes you have to stand alone, even if it gets lonely at times.

The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of hidden enemies, and even though you dislike conflict, it can be a necessary evil.

Conflict does not have to be a dirty word or done with malintent. You can show that you have class while setting an important boundary with people who you know aren't for you, and live your life from a safe distance.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Friendships that happen quickly, can end just as fast as they began.

The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of friendships. Aries represents the energy of youth and childhood, so don't get caught up in the belief that a friend has to be in your life forever.

There can be a reason why you connect and then lose touch with a person who entered your life, and you had nothing wrong happen. It can be that your lesson was learned and it's simply time to move on to other things — just not with one another.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Have confidence, Cancer, and yes, this may mean stepping out of your comfort zone.

The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of career and social status.

You need to be your own advocate, and this may also include competitively saying what you need and then determining that you will go for it.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Feed your mind good things, Leo. The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of higher learning.

Study things that you feel passionate about, and when you find what you love, you'll be motivated to keep learning and gaining new knowledge.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You're in for a surprise, Virgo, and what you need could magically appear, to surprise you in a way that you did not expect. The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of shared resources, and the only thing stopping you from getting what you want is your pride.

It's OK to ask for help, and even if you didn't, to allow others to be there for you. Sure, you can do things on your own, but that would take time.

Time waits for no one, so if you see something you want, go for it when the opportunity is there, and don't delay.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The focus is on your love life, Libra, and when you need to make your partner a priority, just do it.

The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of commitment, and you may be ready to settle down with a person you love, but it's not easy to do when you also feel unsure.

Relationships are risky business, and you may feel that you need to know where you stand now but it can be better to wait.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Life can get busy for you today, and you will want to do your best in all areas because the energy to work hard and fast is there for you.

The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of daily duties. Do little tasks and complete all you can in short bursts.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Let yourself play like a child, Sagittarius. Enjoy your life to the fullest.

The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of creativity. What turns your imagination and mind on? Get crafty or try your hand at art.

Download some new music to jam to while at work. If you have time on the way home, check out a bookstore or a local museum to see what's new.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

It's great to do things on your own, but you also value your closest relationships, and it's important to honor them.

The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of home and family.

You play the role of a leader in your family, and guiding your family toward positive memories that are fun and memorable is a great thing for you to do.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Lots of details can be shared, so be sure to listen, Aquarius. The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of communication.

In fact, it's a great idea to keep your statements short and brief and try not to get too caught up in the weeds explaining yourself.

Because your chattier side can come out strong today, you could be distracted and miss the value behind an important message.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Focus on what you have and what you can keep, and consider your current situation when making purchases and spending money.

The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of personal property, but it may not be wise to expand to the point of debt.

Saving a little bit of money is a great thing to do when you can, so be open to cutting back on expenses where you can.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

