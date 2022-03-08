3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On March 9, 2022

There's not a lot of adversity going on in the stars today, so if you are one of the signs that end up having a rough day, it's probably because you're either a rebel, or you simply can't have a good time.

With transits like Moon square Jupiter, things should roll pretty smoothly today, but because of Jupiter's expansive nature, this could also mean that any previously created troubles could be magnified and made to feel uncontrollable.

And that's how it's going to go down for Libra, Capricorn, and Aquarius. Every little thing will be made into an enormous mess.

Most of this stems from past procrastination; in other words, if we forgot something, this is the transit that's going to bring that forgotten thing into the spotlight, and if that forgotten thing is an actual mistake, then anticipate all fingers being pointed at the one who dared to make that mistake.

If we're smart, we take a lesson from a day like this, and that would be to calmly understand what went wrong, and work diligently to make it right again...without complaint, and without additional drama.

This is one of those days that can be rough, but not intolerable. Much can be gained, especially if we come to understand that there are consequences that come with procrastination. This day allows us to fully grasp the idea of cause and effect. What we do comes back to us, somehow, some way. Learn from this and act accordingly.

It's a tough day for three zodiac signs, and here's why it's particularly rough starting March 9, 2022.

Libra

From the moment you wake up, you sense the stress in your body. You can't shake the feeling that something is going wrong, somewhere, and it might not be about you. This gets you into a snit because you can't place your feelings, yet you feel certain that something is wrong.

That's the effect of the Moon on Jupiter; you can't help but make things bigger than they are, and unfortunately, this easily turns into paranoia and suspicion. How you get it into your mind that your partner is doing something awful behind your back is not known, but this idea bugs you all day long.

It's as if you secretly want a fight — with anyone — and being that you do have a partner, they'll do for now. Moon in Jupiter brings out your need to spar with someone, just because you can.

Capricorn

Moon in Jupiter blows up your feelings today, and that means you'll be steeped in depression, wondering why this 'whole thing' still exists. Yes, it will be a day filled with existential horror, and you'll happily give in to the dark whim of the day.

This is what is known as 'an indulgence', Capricorn.

You are actually IN THE MOOD to be depressed and dark. It's like your own little safe space; you can guarantee no one will bother you because you've set it up so that if anyone tries, they get barked at by you. You even know you'll be over it by tomorrow, which you will be, and that gives you all the time and space to hurl yourself into this indulgence. You're in a bad mood today and it is yours, all yours.

Aquarius

Today brings you a prime example of being the wrong person in the wrong place at the wrong time. How you managed to hit all three is beyond even you, but there you are — not fitting in and bringing with you everything nobody wants. It's like today is constructed for you to feel like a fool.

You try, you get shot down. You offer, you get denied. Moon in Jupiter really doesn't want you to take this day lightly, and so, it will make sure that you think you're doing the right thing, while successfully hitting all the wrong marks, again and again. This is a good day for you to get one of those Hannibal Lecter facial muzzles so that you don't do any further damage.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.