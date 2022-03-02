3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On March 3, 2022

Thursday has all sorts of Aries-Mars energy going for (or against) it, as we plow through the Moon in Aries, Moon sextile Mars and Mars conjunction Pluto on March 3, 2022.

And while we may find a modicum of balance thanks to transits like Moon sextile Venus and Moon conjunction Neptune, all in all, Thursday will not go by unnoticed by three zodiac signs who will have a rough day.

There's just way too much here to either aggravate us or lead us down a path where we present ourselves as hostile, annoyed creatures.

A lot of people find themselves 'alive' in hostility. They choose a cause and get behind it, and as they fight for their cause, they start to lose themselves in, as the fight itself starts to define their purpose here on Earth.

With so many Aries-Mars influences going on today, we will most certainly run into folks who are brash, brazen, and rude — because being that way makes them feel alive.

Our main warning comes from Mars's conjunction with Pluto, which can really act as an instigator for trouble. Certain zodiac signs will feel this transit in their bones, and they'll take the energy they get from it and act in a way that is ruthless.

Today is not about polite tradition or softly expressing one's self — it's about pushing your way to the top while brushing off the idea of consequences.

What's recommended on this day is to stay away from anything that you might find too dangerous, as risks do not pan out well during these transits.

That's not to say you should stay home, tucked in, but today is not the day to go hang-gliding if you know what I mean.

So, have some empathy for these three zodiac signs who will have a rough day on March 3, 2022.

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What you have ahead of you is a day filled with enormous opportunities, and you'll get stuck in the position of having to choose.

What starts out as a day filled with promise rapidly turns into one where you simply don't know what to do. The choices are too broad, and you'll be put on the spot: make a choice or lose your chance — forever.

You don't like being made to feel pressure, and you'll end up lashing out at all the wrong people. When you feel like you're being made to look like a fool, you start to take it out on those around you.

You deflect your inability to choose by turning into a loudmouthed bully, and all because you can't make up your mind. Because the transits encourage hostility on this day, you need to watch yourself because you could be on the road to doing permanent damage.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Today brings you an opportunity to help someone out, and that is an experience you will relish. Unfortunately, you'll start to take it a little too seriously, meaning, your helpful guidance will start to sound like preaching, and you'll begin to believe that you are some kind of great spiritual being who knows all and sees all.

You're so influenced by Mars and Pluto energy that you'll start to think you're better than others, and that's where it all starts to plummet downwards for you.

You will be halted in your tracks; you were asked for advice, not a lecture that features you as the saving deity that helps society get back on track. You're not that, Sagittarius. You're a good friend. Stop with the guru act, because it will be resented, not appreciated.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Today is about making a grand fool out of yourself. You will start something today that you can't finish, and it will more than likely revolve around a promise you'll make that will cause shrieks of laughter — because no one believes you can come through. It doesn't feel good to have anybody stand by your side while you're trying to be compelling, and yet, your words today just make you look like an idiot.

Yet, you can't stop. It's like you're on a collision course and you won't shut your trap until you've caused as much damage as humanly possible. You will try to convince yourself that your foolish behavior is 'passion' and 'resolution' but all it really is, is ego. Your ego trip will take you nowhere today.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.