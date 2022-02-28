3 Zodiac Signs Who Have A Rough Horoscope On March 1, 2022

With the Moon in Pisces, the Sun sextile Uranus, and all of it taking place during Pisces season, one would think that we might have a fabulous day, as we start our first day of March.

And while the transits aren't particularly scalding on this day, a few of the signs here might run into a little bit of trouble. Our main concern on this day will be about feeling left out or rejected for something we believed we'd never be rejected for.

Moon in Pisces lends itself to feelings of insecurity, and when 'blended' with Sun sextile Uranus, those feelings may become confused. If we are confused, we make poor choices — and sometimes those choices have ongoing negative side effects.

On a day like today, it's best to pay close attention to both one's behavior and the behavior of others. This is the kind of day where we accidentally insult someone without intending to, OR, where we take something said to us as an insult, and end up sulking throughout the entire day because of it.

Keep in mind that we may also feel a great need to be by ourselves, which is one of the reasons this day may not go according to plan, as it may very well thrust us into the heart of something social — and dreaded.

The three zodiac signs who will have a rough horoscope on Tuesday, March 1, 2022:

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The crazy thing about Pisces season is that you, Aries, tend to 'go soft' during this time, which essentially means that you are just a little more vulnerable feeling than usual. And while you are someone who hides your vulnerability, the first day of this month may make you unable to control your emotions.

What starts out as self-doubts inflates to an overblown version of you at your worst — and that doesn't mean angry, aggressive, and dominating, it means that you'll be feeling weak and unable to feel like yourself. Your season is yet to come, in only a few weeks, but until then, you may just find yourself crying over nothing, out of nowhere.

You'd be well advised to stay away from angry people as you really don't have it in your today to win a war.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You'll feel a dire need to retreat into your head on this day, and what is meant by that is, the world around feels too hostile for you, today. March 1 is a good day for you to get back into your 'good health' plan, meaning, you should get back to exercising and taking this thing called 'life' more seriously when it comes to health and rest.

If you haven't been sleeping well as of late, it wouldn't be a surprise, however, you need to take care of yourself, and getting sufficient sleep is key to your well-being. What's best for you today is to keep to yourself, so that you can think without distraction.

You need to get yourself together and you've been running yourself ragged. Today you will recognize the need to put a halt to overeating, or over-indulging.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You're always a little jittery around this time of the year, and with the Moon in Pisces, as well as the Sun in Pisces, you'll be feeling quite touchy and perhaps even a little raw, when it comes to emotions. There's something you've recently had to get over — the loss of a friend, relative, or co-worker, and this doesn't necessarily mean this person passed, but more along the lines of a broken relationship turned into a sad experience of loss.

Try to stay in the present and if possible, try to muster up the strength to see the future as something worth walking into. Right now, on this day, you are way too stuck in your mind, and in there, all you can find is sorrow. The moment may have sadness in store, but there's so much more for you to look forward to. You just have to believe that it will be good, and it will be.

