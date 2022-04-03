3 Zodiac Signs Who Have A Rough Horoscope On April 4, 2022

Wham bam, thank you, ma'am! Holy smokes, do we have hella transits lined up, or what? Let's start out by mentioning a few of the culprits that stand to make our lives a little less wondrous and a little more confounding, shall we?

Starting the lot of menaces off, we have Mars conjunct with Saturn, and honestly, it would be really nice if we could stop at that. But no! There's more! Let's add to the negativity by acknowledging that we also have Moon square Mars for the hostility factor, Moon square Saturn to make sure we act like idiots, Moon trine Pluto to ensure that we take everything to heart, and Moon in Gemini to guarantee that we don't know how to respond to anything that happens to us on this day, April 4, 2022.

Let's talk about Mars conjunct Saturn and why some of us will be feeling less than stellar about this day. This transit will make us feel not only hostile and angry, but it will make us feel like we have to force our ways down the throats of others. And others? They will be considered enemies. Enemies! As if this is one big strange movie on Netflix...and yet, we'll decide that we are surrounded by enemies, and each and every one of them needs to be taught a lesson, by none other than...us.

Moon in Gemini is not always the friendliest transit to experience either, as it is what's going to make sure that all of our other moves today will be made in haste, and without thinking. Example: "Let's drive this car off a cliff!" "No way am I staying in the car while you drive it off a cliff!" "Sorry, it's too late. We are on our way off the cliff. It has been decree'd!"

3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Horoscope On April 4, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Because you'll be especially powerless due to the specific array of planetary influences, you will end up making one mistake after the next. You'll come to a point during this day where you start to not care, in fact, carelessness is what defines the day for you.

Usually, you start out the day with great intentions, but there's just too much going on in the sky for you to feel hopeful, and so you let yourself indulge in cruddy feelings all day long. In other words, you feel hopeless, bored, and not willing to try. This day has it in for you, so you might as well go with it, and go with it, you do — all the way down the rabbit hole of negativity. Oh, don't forget to throw in some self-pity while you're there, because it looks like a storm of it is coming on.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Between Moon square Mars and Moon square Saturn, let's just say that you, Capricorn, will be going to battle today for some reason or another. As per usual, this probably deals with work and authority. You, being the authority here, will be challenged by someone who absolutely has no idea what they are doing, nor do they respect your title and position at this place of work.

You sometimes wonder why you rose to the top of the top only ever seems to promise aggravation. Is the money really all that good, or are you justifying the pain with a dollar sign? Because you actually are very good at what you do, you'll be put in the position of having to shut this person down. Will you do it politely, or will it become a scene? Moon square Saturn loves a good comedy. Let the show begin.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Moon trine Pluto is on your case today, Pisces as you will behave in a typically Pisces way, meaning you'll be feeling sorry for yourself while demanding attention. Because today makes you feel like there are things wrong with you (there's nothing wrong with you), you'll be seeking approval from everyone, including the cable guy, the Apple tech on the phone, and the guy who fixes the coin machine at the supermarket.

You just can't get any satisfaction today, and because Pluto energy loves toying with your oh-so-sensitive self, you'll feel so deprived of love and acceptance that you'll probably go out and spend someone else's money to relieve the pain.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.